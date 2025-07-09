New FA rules require trans men to acknowledge they are ‘biological females’

The Football Association has issued an update on the requirements for transgender men who want to play in male football.

According to the new rules, they must declare that they are “biological females” and “have a greater risk of injury when playing against adult biological males.”

To download the latest policy document in full, click here.

The policy change follows the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that defined the legal meaning of “woman” as based on biological sex.

The FA stated that its revised rules, which came into effect in June, were developed in consultation with legal counsel to ensure compliance with this new legal framework.

“Greater risk of injury” – FA

To be eligible for the 2025–26 season, transgender male players must complete a declaration form stating that they are: “a biological female whose gender identity is male or non-binary” and acknowledge that “there are physiological and performance differences between adult biological females and adult biological males.”

The form also requires the player to agree: biological females face a “greater risk of injury when playing against adult biological males,” and that medical treatment, including testosterone therapy, “will not fully alleviate those differences and consequential increased safety risks.”

Players must also demonstrate testosterone levels within the adult male range of 7.7 to 29.4 nanomoles per litre, verified by a medical practitioner.

“Committed to supporting transgender players” – FA

An FA spokesperson told the BBC: “We published our updated transgender policy last month to help ensure both the FA and our local County FA network would be able to operate within this new legal framework following the Supreme Court ruling in April 2025.

“We remain committed to supporting transgender players who meet the requirements of our new policy so they can continue to play football.”

Attitude has reached out to the FA for comment.

A previous version of the policy, in place before April 2025, FA announced their policy update banning trans women from women’s games.

The FA has not disclosed how many transgender men are currently registered or how many are expected to complete the new form.

It also announced plans to introduce mixed-gender leagues by the 2026–27 season and encouraged those unable to play under the new rules to consider roles in coaching or refereeing.