Slovakia to recognise only two genders, sparking fear among trans and non-binary communities

Slovakia’s parliament has passed an amendment establishing that the country will now officially recognise only two genders: male and female, causing backlash.

The legislation, narrowly approved in the central European country’s parliament, also limits adoption to married heterosexual couples and bans surrogacy.

The populist-nationalist government argued the amendment was necessary to protect what it described as “traditional values.”

“This is devastating news” – Slovakia Amnesty International director Rado Sloboda on the passed amendment

The change marks a significant shift in Slovak law and has drawn concern from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, who warn that it could limit the rights of transgender and non-binary individuals.

Critics include the human rights group Amnesty International. The director of its Slovakia branch, Rado Sloboda, said in a statement: “This is devastating news.”

He continued: “These amendments rub salt into the wound. Instead of attacking human rights, the authorities should address the lack of legal protection for all families, marriage equality, and the rights of transgender and non-binary people, including access to healthcare and legal gender recognition.”

Same-sex sexual activity has been legal in Czechoslovakia, Czech Republic and Slovakia, since 1962, but same-sex couples in the country still have limited legal rights, with neither marriage nor civil unions officially recognised.

When will the Slovakia amendment come into place?

Details on how the law will be implemented are still emerging, but critics say it may restrict legal recognition and protections for those whose gender identity does not align with the binary classification.

Robert Fico’s coalition, which controls only 78 of the 150 seats in the Slovak National Council, needed 90 votes to pass the constitutional change.

As reported by BBC News, Fico praised the vote and said his party would have a celebratory drink. “This isn’t a little dam, or just a regular dam – this is a great dam against progressivism,” he said.

In the end, 12 opposition MPs joined the government, including members of former Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s Slovakia movement, tipping the balance. Matovic called them traitors.

“It must be respected” – President Peter Pellegrini on agreeing to sign the amendment

President Peter Pellegrini declared he would sign the amendment. “At a time of enormous division within Slovak society, a constitutional majority is an important signal that there is agreement on a specific issue across the political spectrum, and it must be respected,” he said.

The law places Slovakia among a small number of European countries enacting legislation that formally limits legal gender recognition to the male/female binary.

Separately, an executive order in the United States under Donald Trump‘s administration also affirmed that only two biological sexes should be recognised, issued in January.