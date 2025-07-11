Amnesty report reveals rise in funding and activity for so-called LGBTQ conversion therapy

A new report from Amnesty International, published yesterday (10 July), has revealed a rise in funding and activity by anti-LGBTQ+ groups across the UK – particularly those promoting so-called LGBTQ conversion therapy.

The report identifies 65 active anti-rights organisations operating across the UK, including 12 groups promoting LGBTQ conversion therapy and 13 crisis pregnancy centres.

Conversion therapy is the scientifically-debunked practice of trying to change someone’s sexuality or gender identity.

Many of the groups are registered as charities or companies and have seen rapid financial growth in recent years.

Between 2019 and 2023, the anti-rights groups collectively spent £106 million, a 33% increase in funding over that period.

Key figures include:

£34 million spent by UK branches of US-based organisations

£31.5 million by ultra-conservative Christian advocacy groups

£28.5 million by anti-abortion organisations

165% increase in spending by groups promoting “conversion therapy”

46% increase in funding for “crisis pregnancy centres”

“Exploiting existing prejudice” – Amnesty International

The Amnesty report states: “We mapped 12 groups promoting the harmful and abusive practice of so-called ‘conversion therapy,’ aiming to ‘change’ or suppress people’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The spending of four of these surged by nearly 165%, marking the fastest growth of all categories tracked.”

Amnesty warned that these groups are “weaponising misinformation, fabricating moral panic about abortion care and LGBTI people and exploiting existing prejudice to sow divisions and distract us from the real issues that matter.”

“Their end goal is to roll back our hard-won rights” – Amnesty International

The report furthermore states: “The growing anti-rights movement in the UK, emboldened by what is happening in the US and increasingly well-funded, is targeting reproductive freedoms, access to abortion and the rights of LGBTI people.

“Their end goal is to roll back our hard-won rights, undermine equality protections and rewrite the rules on who deserves dignity and freedom.”

Despite the UK government’s announcement in July 2024 that it would finally legislate to ban conversion therapy, no law has yet been passed. The delay continues to draw criticism from human rights advocates and LGBTQ+ organisations across the UK.

“Inaction is not neutral” – Peter Tatchell

One of which is human-rights activist Peter Tatchell. In a recent op-ed written for Attitude he said: “Despite the evidence showing that conversion practices cause mental and emotional harm, one year on from the last general election, there is still no ban; not even legislation in waiting. No draft bill. Nothing.”

“When it comes to protecting LGBTQ+ people from the mental and physical damage of conversion practices, his government has chosen to do nothing. Inaction is not neutral,” he added.

Amnesty called for action: “Powerful anti-rights groups want a world where you are not free to love who you love, be who you are, or make choices about your own body. A world where women’s freedoms are controlled, and LGBTI+ people are criminalised.”

“We refuse to be divided. Now is the time to speak out, stand up, and show up for each other,” they concluded.