Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock’s workout video is widely mocked by liberals: ‘A twink and his daddy’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock faced mockery over a workout video shared on social media on Tuesday (17 February), promoting the message: “Get active and eat real food.”

The video comes just days after Rock headlined the Turning Point USA Super Bowl rival event, teaming up with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to promote fitness across the US.

Titled: “Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s rock out work out,” the video begins with the pair posing shirtless before showing a montage of them eating, holding a US flag, working out, using stationary bikes in a sauna, doing push-ups and playing pickleball.

“Make America Healthy Again” – the workout video featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock promotes

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

In one scene, Kennedy submerges himself in a tub while wearing jeans. The pair can later be seen in a swimming pool, drinking milk with the words “whole milk” onscreen.

The montage ends with the Department of Health and Human Services logo and the slogan: “Make America Healthy Again.”

The video has prompted widespread online reactions, mocking it for its perceived unseriousness. Responses included AI-generated images of the shirtless pair kissing and in various precarious situations.

“I have spent my entire life wondering why I am a lesbian” – Julie Goldman on the workout video by the politician and musician

One of these was the press office of Gavin Newsom, which mocked the clip with a reference to Kennedy’s recent cocaine confession on Theo Von’s podcast, admitting he has snorted the drug off a toilet seat.

“Dude, you should put your shirt back on. No one needs to see that,” one viewer wrote under the video featuring Kennedy Jr, 72, and Kid Rock, 55.

Comedian Julie Goldman commented on the bizarre fitness promotion: “I have spent my entire life wondering why I am a lesbian. I finally found the answer,” she quipped.

“I am now reconsidering every sexual belief” – one user commented, disgusted by the video

I have spent my entire life wondering why I am a Lesbian. I finally found the answer. 🌈@RFKJr_Official @KidRock https://t.co/lqMeSu33ln — Julie Goldman 🌴🥥 (@MrJulieGoldman) February 18, 2026

Another user said: “As a gay male… I am now reconsidering every sexual belief I had about the male body. I think I am now straight.”

“Is this an ad for some gay bathhouse? Not that there’s anything wrong with it. To each their own, but it’s pretty gay. A twink and his daddy,” yet another user mocked the video.

In a recent post on X, the politician seemingly commented on America’s obesity rate, calling for action and addressing ultra-processed foods.

“Americans didn’t become the sickest people in the world because they’re lazy. We are sick because ultra-processed foods dominate our diets, and because the government misled the public about what drives disease,” wrote Kennedy Jr.