Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA faces mockery after announcing line-up for rival Super Bowl halftime show

Turning Point USA has announced its rival Super Bowl halftime show line-up in an attempt to compete with Bad Bunny’s NFL halftime performance.

Branding it “The All-American Halftime Show”, the gender critical political group co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk announced the halftime show on 9 October to counter the Spanish Singer.

After the Puerto Rican star was confirmed to perform at the American football game in September 2025, conservatives and figures linked to the Trump administration criticised the NFL.

“Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible… or is it?”– Kid Rock on headlining the Turning Point USA half-time show

nobody watching this shit pic.twitter.com/vDWTfsIMrr — meeks (@meekaiyell) February 2, 2026

Yesterday (2 February), Turning Point USA announced its music line-up, with Kid Rock set to headline alongside performances by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

Alongside the announcement, Rock issued a statement, writing: “We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible… or is it?”

Taking a jab at Bunny, an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, he added: “We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

Rock’s history of anti-LGBTQ+ remarks

Rock himself has a history of homophobic remarks, having used the derogatory term “faggots”, and has also expressed anti-trans views following internet star Dylan Mulvaney, who is trans, partnering with beer brand Bud Light, declaring: “Fuck Bud Light.”

The Turning Point USA rival show will air around 8pm ET on 8 February 2026 across TPUSA social platforms, as well as on Daily Wire+, TBN, Real America’s Voice and OANN.

They really got a bunch of no named country singers to go up against one of the most known musicians in the world🤣🤣🤣🤣 I pray that they show the viewership for both shows so we can see the comparison pic.twitter.com/cjdveY7HF1 — Paweeze33 (@Fellowmeman11) February 2, 2026

The announcement has been met with negative comments mocking the line-up. One online user wrote under the headliner announcement: “Nobody [is] watching this shit.”

“Just blatant racism and stupidity” – one user slams Turning Point USA’s Super Bowl rival line-up

Commenting on the political movement’s choice of wording – branding itself as “all-American” – another user wrote: “Just blatant racism and stupidity. Puerto Rico is part of the United States of America.”

Another user found the announcement humorous, writing alongside several laughing emojis: “They really got a bunch of no-name country singers to go up against one of the most well-known musicians in the world. I pray that they show the viewership for both shows so we can see the comparison.”

After Bad Bunny was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl headliner, President Donald Trump said he had never heard of him.

“I’ve never heard of him, I don’t know who he is” – Donald Trump on Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl

Trump told Newsmax: “I’ve never heard of him, I don’t know who he is… I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy.”

He added: “And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The organisation, led by Kirk have repeatedly attacked transgender identities and have also been associated with homophobic slurs and offensive language about Pride events.

Bad Bunny has mocked the backlash, notably joking on Saturday Night Live that critics have “four months to learn” Spanish.

Viewers will be able to watch the Super Bowl halftime show via Peacock, Fubo TV or NBC on 8 February 2026.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.