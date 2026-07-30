Pride event announces ticket charges due to rising costs

Pride in Gloucestershire has announced it will charge entry fees for the first time due to rising costs.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year at Gloucester Park on 12 September 2026, adults will be asked to pay £8 in advance and £10 on the day.

Explaining the decision on its website, organisers said: “The cost of delivering a safe, accessible and professionally produced Pride event continues to rise.”

Pride in Gloucestershire charges for tickets due to financial pressures

“Security, medical and welfare provision, accessibility facilities, stages, sound, lighting, licences, infrastructure and entertainment all carry significant costs.”

They continued: “As a charity, we must balance keeping Festival of Pride affordable with ensuring it remains safe, inclusive and sustainable.”

Recognising that not everyone is in a financial position to pay for festival entry, Pride in Gloucestershire has introduced the Pay It Forward scheme, where Pride-goers can pay for those who cannot afford tickets.

Who is performing at Pride in Gloucestershire?

Alongside financial pressures, the event is charging because organisers want to mark the 20th anniversary with a bigger programme, including major headliners.

Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle has been announced as this year’s headliner, with other performances from the likes of the Cheeky Girls, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, Cheryl Ferguson from EastEnders, 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry and various DJs.

The free Pride march through Gloucester city centre will continue, starting at the cathedral at 11:00am BST, before the ticketed park event runs from 12:00am to 20:30pm.

Last year, Pride in Gloucestershire faced a £25,000 budget shortfall and asked the public for donations.

True Cost Supporter Ticket

For those wanting to offer their support amid rising costs, Pride in Gloucestershire has launched the True Cost Supporter Ticket for £42.20, which covers the “full estimated cost of their attendance”.