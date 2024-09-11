Pride in Gloucestershire launches bid to host EuroPride 2027

Pride in Gloucestershire has officially announced its bid to host EuroPride 2027.

All four bids – from Gloucestershire, Turin, Torremolinos, and Vilnius – have been completed and submitted and will be made public on Friday 6 September.

EuroPride has previously been hosted by major cities like London, Madrid and Rome. In 2025, it will be held in Lisbon.

The event seeks to bring LGBTQ+ people from across Europe together to create awareness and progress on LGBTQ+ issues on an international level.

Other host cities have also included Vienna, Copenhagen, Malta, and Thessaloniki.

If Gloucestershire is successful, it will put on a two-week-long event in August 2027 attracting up to 50,000 international visitors.

EuroPride 2027 Gloucestershire would feature a two-day festival in Gloucester Park and a three-day human rights conference in Cheltenham.

It is estimated that EuroPride 2027 would bring £35m into the county’s economy.

“It has been acknowledged that it will be a very close contest this year”

Pride in Gloucestershire Chairperson Richard Stevens said: “The UK stands at a pivotal moment in its LGBTQ+ history. The hard-won progress of the past two decades faces increasing challenges from a rising tide of extremism. As a new UK government seeks to redefine its relationship with Europe, EuroPride 2027 offers an unparalleled opportunity to drive meaningful progress for LGBTQ+ people.

“Our vision for EuroPride 2027 is to create a lasting legacy that extends beyond Gloucestershire and the UK, impacting the LGBTQ+ community across Europe. We are committed to involving, including, sustaining, and empowering our community, delivering a powerful message: ‘You are the Voice!’



“We believe we have submitted a strong bid for EuroPride 2027. The work we have done over the past four years building Gloucestershire’s profile and engaging with the community across the UK and Europe has put us in a strong position, and it has been acknowledged that it will be a very close contest this year.”



The host region will be decided by members of the European Pride Organisers Association at their annual conference in Porto, Portugal, on 2 November.

For more information about EuroPride and to view the bid submission, visit the official website.