Elton John marks 36 years of sobriety: ‘Grateful for every single day’

Elton John has marked a major milestone in his sobriety journey with a heartfelt Instagram post promoting his alcohol-free sparkling wine.

“36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day,” John captioned the post, in which he holds a glass of his Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs.

He also reshared the post to his Instagram Story, accompanying the image with his 1983 hit, ‘I’m Still Standing’.

Elton John has been sober for 36 years

John has been open about his struggles with addiction, as depicted in the 2019 biographical film Rocketman.

The gay icon began experimenting with drugs and alcohol in the early years of his music career in the 1970s, with his addiction peaking in the 1980s.

The singer reached a turning point in 1990 when he entered rehab in July of that year, and has said he has been sober ever since.

John and his husband, David Furnish, created Elton John Zero

To mark his sobriety, John launched a premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine designed to bring Champagne-level celebration to the growing 0% drinks market.

Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs was created by John and his husband, David Furnish. The couple married in 2014 after being together for more than 20 years.

Upon the brand’s launch earlier this year, John said: “Elton John Zero was born from a simple yet exquisite idea – to create a world where every moment of celebration can be shared by all.

“Our 0% alcohol Blanc de Blancs captures the elegance, effervescence and joy of a traditional Blanc de Blancs, without compromise.”

Where can I buy John’s wine?

Elton John Zero is available to buy in-store nationwide at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and ASDA, as well as online via The Bottle Club, Amazon UK, and the official Elton John Zero website.