Troye Sivan updates website with new image and sign-up to his new era

Troye Sivan has updated his website, unveiling a new image of himself and a sign-up page that fans believe is for the pre-order of his anticipated new album.

Sharing the news on his not-so-secret Instagram account, Sivan gave fans a walkthrough of how to navigate his new website, troyesivan.com.

When users first visit the site, they are greeted by a striking new image of the Australian singer sporting an avant-garde makeup that’s serving strong glam rock realness.

What happens when you sign up via Troye Sivan’s website?

Clicking past Sivan’s portrait, fans are met with three ornate letters – L J B or L T B – above a sign-up button.

Upon signing up to what remains a mystery, fans receive a pop-up message from Sivan reading: “Stay tuned.”

Earlier this month, the singer made his Finsta (fake Instagram) public, sharing previously private images with his 15 million Instagram followers.

Sivan confirms new album

A day later, on the same account, Sivan confirmed that a new album is on the way by sharing a text message conversation about changing the order of his tracklist.

“Just confirming it’s too late to switch two songs in the tracklist order, right?” Sivan wrote, captioning the post: “It wasn’t too late!!”

Sivan’s last full-length studio album, Something to Give Each Other, was released on 13 October 2023 and featured hit singles including “Rush” and “One of Your Girls”.

Fans have long been waiting for new music from the world’s most famous twink, following his last solo release, “Honey”, in 2024, which arrived as a late addition to his third studio album.

When is Sivan’s fourth studio album coming out?

Sivan has yet to announce the release date of his upcoming album, although fans expect that signing up via his website will provide them with more information about his new music.