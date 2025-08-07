Peter Tatchell leads protest against Chick-fil-A’s UK expansion over LGBTQ+ concerns

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell is leading a campaign against US fast food chain Chick-fil-A from expanding to the UK, citing the company’s long history of funding organisations that have opposed LGBT+ rights.

He fronted a protest today (17 August) outside the London offices of Lexington Communications, the PR agency representing Chick-fil-A’s UK expansion. Tatchell delivered a letter urging the firm to cut ties with the brand, joined by his assistant Pliny Soocoormanee – dressed in a chicken costume called RuCluck.

Chick-fil-A is planning to open branches in Kingston upon Thames, Liverpool and Leeds, but the Peter Tatchell Foundation says the company has never fully distanced itself from its past donations to groups that have campaigned against same-sex marriage and LGBT+ protections.

Record of supporting homophobia

While Chick-fil-A claimed in 2019 it would stop funding such causes, it has since refused to give a clear commitment that it won’t do so again. The company also hasn’t answered repeated questions about whether it now offers full workplace protections for LGBT+ employees, or whether it has introduced inclusivity policies and training after past discrimination complaints.

Tatchell said companies with a record of supporting homophobia should not be welcomed in British towns unless they commit to genuine change. He also criticised Lexington Communications for taking on the company’s UK PR work, calling on the agency to walk away from the account.

Pressure on Kingston MPs and councillors

The campaign is working with regional LGBT+ groups, including Sahir House in Liverpool, to put pressure on local councils to block Chick-fil-A’s presence. Letters have already been sent to MPs and councillors in Kingston, where the first branch is expected to open soon, with more to follow in other cities. A petition and campaign site have also gone live at Chick-fil-HATE.com.

Tatchell said the company’s refusal to give firm assurances suggests ongoing hostility towards the LGBT+ community and urged planning authorities, student unions and local mayors to reject any new Chick-fil-A franchises unless the company proves its commitment to equality.

“The UK must not host companies with a history of supporting anti-LGBT+ discrimination,” he said. “Chick-fil-A’s failure to give assurances that it will not in future fund homophobic campaigns suggests its on-going hostility to the LGBT+ community. British towns and cities should reject Chick-fil-A’s expansion plans, until the company pledges no more funding of those who oppose LGBT+ equality and until it proves its commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion for staff and customers.”

Failed 2019 expansion

The company’s first stab at the UK market in 2019 ended with its site in Reading closing after just six months following significant backlash in the area including protests lead by Reading Pride.

It also launched a restaurant in the Scottish Highlands that year which also shuttered mere months after opening following a petition signed by 1,200 people calling for its closure.

In December, it was reported that Chick-fil-A had been working with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall in preparation for launching five new UK sites.