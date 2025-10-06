Paul O’Grady’s grave marked with headstone two years after his death – as widower shares heartfelt tribute

Paul O’Grady’s grave in St. Rumwold’s Churchyard, Bonnington, Kent, now has a permanent headstone, two and a half years after his death.

The beloved TV presenter and drag icon passed away aged 67, at his home in March 2023 from a heart arrhythmia.

The headstone, placed by his widower Andre Portasio, is dark grey and features both Paul’s name and that of his late partner, Brendan Murphy, who died in 2005 and is buried alongside him.

It also includes a small figurine of Paul’s dog, Buster, and one of his favourite quotes from philosopher Michel de Montaigne: “The greatest thing in the world is to know how to be one’s own self.”

“We have finally placed the final design of his headstone at his grave” – Andre Portasio on finalising Paul O’Grady’s resting place

Andre announced the completion of the headstone on Paul’s Instagram over the weekend, thanking the church authorities and the Commissary Court of the Diocese of Canterbury for approving the design.

In the caption of the post, he wrote: “I am very pleased to share that, after two and a half years since Paul’s passing and a lengthy application process, we have finally placed the final design of his headstone at his grave.”

He continued: “I miss him dearly every day, but I am grateful that his resting place is now complete. I hope he would be pleased with the final design.”

Fans responded with heartfelt messages, praising the inclusion of Brendan and Buster as thoughtful and meaningful touches.

“What a wonderful tribute to a wonderful man. We miss him dearly” – Battersea Dogs & Cats Home on the death of their former TV programme presenter

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where O’Grady used to host their animal rehoming TV show, wrote in the comments: “What a wonderful tribute to a wonderful man. We miss him dearly.”

Another fan wrote: “Paul is one of the only celebs that I’ve never heard a bad word against. He was one of a kind. Truly a beautiful person.”

The likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Danny Beard and TV and radio host Gaby Roslin also showed their appreciation with heartfelt messages.

Paul and Andre were together for more than a decade before marrying in a private ceremony at London’s Goring Hotel in 2017.

“Two years since you left, yet your memory remains” – Portasio on O’Grady and his eighth wedding anniversary

August this year would have marked their eighth wedding anniversary, which Portasio paid tribute to on Instagram.

In a black-and-white photo of the couple, he wrote in the caption: “Today marks what would have been 8 years of our vows, a day I hold close, though shadows now surround. Two years since you left, yet your memory remains, a whisper in my heart, gentle echoes of pain.”