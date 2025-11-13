Nicki Minaj reposts anti-trans White House TikTok praising Trump for his ‘No Men in Women’s Sports’ ban

Nicki Minaj has controversially shared an anti-trans White House TikTok highlighting Donald Trump‘s “No Men in Women’s Sports” ban, targeting trans athletes.

The rapper initially defended Trump on social media regarding his statements about Christians in Nigeria, drawing backlash for her support of MAGA.

The TikTok, captioned, “All we needed was a new president,” listed Trump’s actions in his second term and used Minaj’s song ‘Va Va Voom’. She reposted the video on her own account.

“A president who prioritises Americans” – The White House on Donald Trump banning trans athletes from women’s sport

The video read: “A president who prioritises Americans,” with ‘No men in women’s sports’ at the top of the list, followed by: “Border is closed, our cities are safer than ever, criminal illegals are being deported, gas prices are low, world peace.”

Trump’s specific anti-trans measures include an executive order banning trans students from using chosen names and facilities in schools receiving federal funding, threatening to withdraw funding from those that do not comply.

He also signed the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order, restricting trans girls and women from competing in women’s sports, citing Title IX violations, prohibiting sex-based discrimination.

“They don’t want to see all of this transgender, which is, it’s just taken over” – Trump on trans athletes

The order described trans participation in sport as “demeaning” and “unfair”, while also adding that trans inclusion is “dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports”.

Before it became law, in 2024, Trump said in an interview with TIME: “They don’t want to see a girl be beat up in a boxing ring by a man… They don’t want to see men playing in women’s sports. They don’t.”

He added: “They don’t want to see all of this transgender, which is, it’s just taken over,” clearly misgendering trans people in his statement.

“We live in a country where we can freely worship God” – Nicki Minaj praising Trump as president of the US

On his first day back in office (20 January 2025), Trump also signed an executive order declaring there are only two sexes in the US, male and female, and that they are “not changeable,” while rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

Minaj has controversially shown support for Trump several times this month. She first wrote on X in response to the President’s social media post about violence against Christians in Nigeria on 1 November: “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God…”

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

A few days later, the White House used her song ‘Beez in the Trap’ in a clip of the First Lady Melania Trump and her husband. Praising the musical cameo, she wrote on X: “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“GAG CITY FOR LIFE” – Minaj wrote praising the White House for including her music in Trump video

She added: “Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the White House TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE. Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just going with the flow.”

Here is the TikTok video with our Queen's song pic.twitter.com/UFoG2YCbJm — platformb (@platformb) November 4, 2025

Fans have criticized Minaj, slamming her in the comments for her perceived ignorance of her LGBTQ+ fan base. One wrote: “Gagging over Donald Trump when he doesn’t support half your fanbase is a choice!”

Another user commented: “Know we’re not reposting Donald Trump. Racist, rapist, wannabe NAZI here. This shit is so dangerous what the fuck is going on with you? I’m beyond disappointed and disgusted.”