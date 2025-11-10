Nicki Minaj’s 2023 MAGA lyrics resurface after she praised Donald Trump twice in one week

Nicki Minaj‘s 2023 lyrics about the Republican Party have resurfaced online after she praised Donald Trump twice in one week.

Rapper Minaj appeared on Lil Uzi Vert’s song Endless Fashion, released August 18, 2023, where she referenced the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. In the track, she said, “I got a Republican doctor / Made my a** great again, MAGA.”

The line prompted confusion among listeners, who turned to Reddit to discuss its meaning. One user asked, “What the f**k did Nicki mean by this?”

“I know imma get downvotes for this but that line made me cringe hard” – one wrote fan wrote

Someone else suggested, “That bbl been getting greater.” Another commented, “Make A** Great Again.” A third attempted a detailed explanation: “It means that her doctor is a Republican and that the last surgery she had on her a**, her doctor made it great again (it was great then it became not great but it’s ok because it’s great again). Hope this helped.”

Some fans were less receptive. “I know imma get downvotes for this but that line made me cringe hard,” one wrote.

The track gained renewed attention after Nicki expressed support for Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” due to attacks on Christians and Muslims by Boko Haram.

What has Nicki Minaj said about Donald Trump recently?

On X, she said his message gave her “a deep sense of gratitude” for living in a country “where we can freely worship God”. She added: “Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously.”

Her post triggered backlash from fans who accused her of ignoring Trump’s record on LGBTQ+ rights. Minaj later defended the decision by claiming they are “blinded” by their “personal obsession with Trump”.

She went on to praise him again after The White House’s official TikTok account used her music in a post.

The video, which featured Donald and Melania Trump, paired a mashup of Minaj’s Beez in the Trap and 4 Non Blondes’ What’s Up? with footage of the couple at public events. Scenes included them walking hand in hand, dancing on the White House balcony, and appearing at the inauguration.

Minaj shared her reaction on X, writing: “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE.”

She added, “Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow.” Beneath the original post, she also commented: “This is pretty incredible. Thank you.”