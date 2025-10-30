Munroe Bergdorf, Bel Priestly and Shon Faye among nine trans icons honoured at GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards

Nine of the UK’s most influential trans voices are to be honoured as part of this year’s GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards in a tribute to the viral Protect the Dolls T-shirt amid rising political discourse in the UK.

Munroe Bergdorf, Maxine Heron, Taira, Munya, Bel Priestly, Dani St James, Ceval Omar, Mya Mehmi, and Shon Faye all stood proudly together for the front cover of the women’s lifestyle magazine.

Chosen by the publication amid a rise in anti-trans legislation, pressure groups, and right-wing politicians – from the CASS review to the April Supreme Court ruling to debates over single-sex spaces – it is more important than ever to highlight the affected voices.

“Especially trans women who are being so heavily targeted” – Munroe Bergdorf on what Protect the Dolls means to her

GLAMOUR Women of The Year will take place in London today (Image: Carly Scott)

Author and model Bergdorf spoke to the outlet about what “Protect the Dolls” means to her: “I think that it is time that we have the conversation about protecting the transgender community, especially trans women who are being so heavily targeted.”

Amid the hyper-transfixion on trans rights in UK politics, Heron, communications officer at Not A Phase, said that in the current political climate, it is the first time she has questioned whether coming out as trans was the right thing to do.

She said: “I’ve had such an increase in hate online as well, in a way that I haven’t really navigated before.”

“I think the Supreme Court ruling really gave people the justification to just say what they want” – Bel Priestly on trans rights in the UK

Heartstopper actress and content creator Priestly spoke on the shift in tone on trans identities since April: “I think the Supreme Court ruling really gave people the justification to just say what they want because the media and the government are basically backing their views.”

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) submitted an updated draft on the proposed guidance in early September 2025 interpreting the meaning of ‘sex’ under the Equality Act 2010.

The draft outlined and clarified how single‑sex spaces should operate, however has drawn criticism from politicians, human rights groups and activists alike regarding the precise wording.

Lucy Powell, the newly elected deputy leader of the Labour Party, has said the EHRC draft guidance on single-sex spaces is “not right”, emphasising that women’s rights and trans rights can coexist.

This guidance must now be presented to Parliament for 40 days before it becomes statutory, and ministers are still debating the precise wording and timing of its formal introduction.

Prior to the Glamour’s tribute to the dolls, trans honouree and former Attitude cover star Dylan Mulvaney was recognised as Woman of the Year at the Attitude Awards in 2023. At the time, she highlighted the growing hostility toward trans people, even then.

In her cover interview with Attitude, she said: “When transphobia is so rampant all over the world, and allies and news organisations aren’t sure how to support us, knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.”

“Creating a space of hope, unity, and community in a divisive landscape” – head of editorial content, Kemi Alemoru on the GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards

The GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards in London takes place today (30 October), hosted by the new head of editorial content, Kemi Alemoru.

Speaking about her first Glamour Awards to the publication, she said: “I’m so excited to invite you all to witness the new vision we’re shaping together – one that is unapologetic in championing collectives.”

She added the event was a tribute, “passing the megaphone to marginalised voices, and, above all, creating a space of hope, unity, and community in a divisive landscape.”

Read the full interview online at GLAMOUR now.