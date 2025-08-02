Mariah Carey wears ‘Protect the Dolls’ jacket and says ‘I’ll always be there for you’ to LGBTQ+ fans at Brighton Pride 2025

Mariah Carey lit up Brighton Pride tonight (Saturday 2 August) in a show of glitter and allyship, donning the trans flag colours and dedicating songs in her set to the LGBTQ+ community.

Opening her headline set on the main stage, the superstar appeared in a shimmering mini-dress in pink, white and blue, paired with a rhinestone-studded pink bomber jacket reading Protect the Dolls across the back, in a clear nod of solidarity to the trans community that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

(Image: Sam Hussein)

Later in the set, she changed into a second look in the colours of the trans pride flag: a sparkling pink, blue and purple playsuit with thigh-high silver boots.

At one point during the show, Carey paused to share a heartfelt message with the crowd: “I just want you to know that I’ll always, always be there for you. And I want to dedicate this song for you tonight.” She then performed ‘Hero’ to rapturous applause.

The set featured a string of fan favourites including We Belong Together’;, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Vision of Love’, ‘Emotions’, ‘Always Be My Baby’, ‘Honey’, ‘Touch My Body’ and ‘Obsessed’, each one met with thunderous cheers from the packed-out Preston Park audience.

Brighton Pride continues on Sunday with performances from Sugababes, Will Young, Natalie Imbruglia, Ultra Naté, and more. Attitude will be there all weekend, bringing you the biggest moments, backstage gossip and exclusive interviews as they happen.