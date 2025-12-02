Luigi Mangione kept under constant watch to prevent ‘Epstein-style’ death in prison

A corrections officer at Pennsylvania State Prison has testified Luigi Mangione was kept under strict supervision because officials “did not want an Epstein-style situation”, at a court hearing yesterday (1 December).

Mangione was back in court on Monday at a pretrial hearing at Manhattan state court to determine whether key items from his arrest (a gun, backpack, writings and statements) can be used as evidence in his New York State murder case.

He was moved from a local jail to the high-security state prison SCI Huntingdon last December to reduce risks, including self-harm, extortion and media leaks.

Tomas Rivers, a British Army veteran and prison guard, revealed that Mangione was placed on constant watch, a measure typically used for individuals who may be a danger to themselves.

“Huntingdon has increased security capabilities” – prison guard Tomas Rivers on why Luigi Mangione was moved to a high security prison

As reported by the Guardian, he said: “I was told that the secretary of the Department of Corrections requested the move from Blair County Jail to SCI Huntingdon because Huntingdon has increased security capabilities.”

The corrections officer said he was told that Mangione had to be constantly monitored to prevent him from dying in custody — they “did not want an Epstein-style situation”.

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in 2019 after he was arrested for sex-trafficking, according to the official determination by the New York City medical examiner, despite ongoing scepticism.

Mangione is reported to have received $40,000 in donations from supporters

Mangione was arrested in December for the killing of United HealthCare executive Brian Thompson in New York, and has received significant support since his arrest. As of October, he is reported to have received $40,000 in donations from supporters during his 10 months of incarceration.

The 27-year-old faces several charges, including carrying a firearm without a licence, forgery, tampering with records or identification, providing false identification to law enforcement and possession of instruments of crime, according to the criminal complaint.

His latest court appearance follows a September 2025 ruling in which a New York State judge dismissed the first-degree murder charge and the murder as a terrorism act charge. The judge ruled the evidence was insufficient, but found there was enough to proceed with a second-degree murder charge.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.