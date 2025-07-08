Josh Cavallo and fiancé announce move back to the UK

Trailblazing footballer Josh Cavallo has announced he is leaving Australia to begin a new chapter overseas back in the UK with his fiancé by his side.

In a post shared to Instagram captioned ‘Farewell Australia. Greetings UK’, Cavallo reflected on his journey as one of football’s most visible LGBTQ+ athletes.

“This is proof that you can find your place in this world” – Josh Cavallo

“Football and life have taken me further than I ever imagined, and new opportunities have led to a new life waiting for us across the world,” he wrote.

“For the boy who once looked in the mirror and questioned why he was different, this is proof that you can find your place in this world.”

Cavallo made global headlines in October 2021 when he became the world’s first publicly gay professional male footballer still playing at the top level. His coming out was widely seen as a landmark moment for LGBTQ+ visibility in sport.

After five seasons with Adelaide United in South Australia, the club paid tribute to Cavallo’s time on the team.

Posting to their website, Adelaide United’s Head of Football, Marius Zanin said: “Josh’s time at our Club will be remembered for far more than appearances or minutes played.

“He helped redefine the role footballers can play in society… showing what’s possible when athletes are empowered to be themselves.”

“You are the reason I never gave up” – Josh Cavallo

Cavallo made 49 competitive appearances for Adelaide and was named A-League Rising Star in the 2020/21 season. But his influence has extended beyond statistics, helping to pave the way for greater inclusion in professional sport.

In his Instagram farewell message, Cavallo thanked the LGBTQIA+ community for its support: “You are the reason I never gave up. You helped me see that I wasn’t alone and that none of us are.”

He also thanked Adelaide United for providing “a place to grow as a person,” and said the support from teammates, staff, and fans “meant the world.”

While his next steps in the UK have yet to be detailed, Cavallo’s departure marks the end of a transformative era in Australian football — and the beginning of a new one abroad.

“It’s not goodbye forever but now, it’s time to leave the nest with my fiancé by my side,” the footballer said.