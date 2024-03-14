Footballer Josh Cavallo engaged to Aussie electrician Leighton Morrell after proposing on pitch

Australian professional football player Josh Cavallo has proposed to his partner – with the help of his club, Adelaide United.

The sportsman revealed news of his engagement to Australian electrician Leighton Morrell on social media yesterday (Wednesday 13 March 2024).

In a picture of the moment, the star is shown on bended knee on the pitch at Coopers Stadium, home of his team, Adelaide United. Josh says AU helped him set up the surprise.

“It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch” – Josh Cavallo

Sharing the news on Instagram, Josh said in a caption: “Starting this year with my fiancé.”

“Mr & Mr Coming soon,” he continued. “Thank you @adelaideunited for helping set up this surprise.”

“Your endless support has meant so much to me,” Josh went on. “You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically.

“It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started [sic].”

Leighton, a rugby player, also shared the news on Instagram, telling his followers: “My life just got a lot more sparkly, of course I said yes.”

Josh, 24, came out publicly as gay in 2021, promptly scoring an Attitude cover story.

Josh – an outspoken critic of David Beckham’s Qatari ambassadorship around the World Cup – was previously named our Man of the Year the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

It is unknown when Josh and Leighton first met, but they first went public with their relationship in 2023.