Joe Biden slams Donald Trump while collecting LGBTQ+ award, calling for the community to ‘fight back’

Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump for turning LGBTQ+ identities into a “political football” during his award acceptance speech at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference on Friday (5 November).

The former president was honoured at the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ political awards with the Chris Abele Impact Award, recognising his time in the White House as one of the most LGBTQ+-inclusive in US history.

Speaking at the conference in Washington, the 46th US president urged LGBTQ+ people to “get up and fight back” against Trump and his party.

“They’re trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister” – Joe Biden criticising Donald Trump for his stance on LGBTQ+ equality

“Folks, Donald Trump and his Republicans are trying to derail and distort our fight for equality,” he said. “They’re trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister.”

Biden continued: “There is nothing more American than the notion of equality. Nothing, nothing, nothing… But folks, it’s not really about anything all that complicated. At its core, it’s about giving every American an opportunity to be treated with the basic decency, dignity and respect they all deserve.”

Trump’s second time in office comes after Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race amid concerns about his mental and physical health, after which his vice-president, Kamala Harris, ran for office in what became the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.

What did Joe Biden do for LGBTQ+ rights while he was president of the US?

During his time in the White House, the former president fought for LGBTQ+ rights from day one. On Biden’s first day in office, he signed Executive Order 13988, which ruled on “preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation”.

He also lifted Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, stating: “It shall be the policy of the United States to ensure that all transgender individuals who wish to serve in the United States military, and can meet the appropriate standards, shall be able to do so openly and free from discrimination.”

Biden has also publicly shown support for queer icons Lady Gaga and former Attitude cover star Elton John, awarding the latter with the National Humanities Medal in September 2022 for his music and HIV/AIDS advocacy.

“Get back up and remember who in the hell we are” – Biden fighting for equality

Since Trump returned to office at the beginning of 2025, he has rolled back Biden’s inclusive orders, restored bans on trans people in the US military, reinstated policy recognising only two sexes, male and female, and cut funding to HIV/AIDS organisations.

Despite Biden having to step back from his role, he restated on Friday that there is hope: “As long as we keep the faith, some hope and get back up and remember who in the hell we are.”

Ken Martin, the current chair of the Democratic National Committee, is next in line for the presidential bid in 2028 and has a credible record of LGBTQ+ advocacy, supporting key legislation protecting LGBTQ+ rights and same-sex marriage.

