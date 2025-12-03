Joe Biden to receive award for his LGBTQ+ advocacy during historic presidency

Former US president Joe Biden has been announced as the winner of the Chris Abele Impact Award at the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s 41st International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., this weekend (5-7 December).

The award recognises Biden’s administration as one of the most LGBTQ+-inclusive in US history, noting its award-winning achievements.

Victory Institute president and CEO Evan Low highlighted Biden’s presidential accomplishments and his unwavering commitment to the community.

“President Biden has shown unwavering commitment” – Evan Low on Joe Biden winning an LGBTQ+ Victory award

In a statement, he said: “President Biden has shown unwavering commitment to ensuring LGBTQ+ people can participate fully and openly in our democracy.”

Listing his achievements, he continued: “From appointing a record number of LGBTQ+ leaders to reversing harmful policies and expanding civil rights protections, his administration set a new and necessary standard for what inclusive governance looks like.”

Low added: “Now, we’re seeing LGBTQ+ elected officials lead the way on everyday issues that are important to most Americans, such as groceries, housing and lowering the costs of healthcare.”

“The real impact these changes have had on LGBTQ+ Americans” – Low on Biden’s advocacy for the queer community while president of the US

Recognising Biden, Low said: “This award honours not only his achievements, but also the real impact these changes have had on LGBTQ+ Americans across the country.”

Biden’s record of advocacy includes appointing LGBTQ+ officials such as Pete Buttigieg, Rachel Levine, Chantale Wong, and Karine Jean‑Pierre, restoring transgender military service and expanding federal protections for the community.

Historically, before he became president in 2021, as Vice President to Barack Obama, Biden became one of the highest‑ranking US official at the time to publicly support same-sex marriage.

Donald Trump has rolled back multiple of Biden’s LGBTQ+ supportive bills

On his first day in office, Biden signed Executive Order 13988, which ruled “preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation”. Trump has since reinstated the order.

He also lifted Trump’s ban on transgender individuals being drafted into the military, stating: “It shall be the policy of the United States to ensure that all transgender individuals who wish to serve in the United States military and can meet the appropriate standards shall be able to do so openly and free from discrimination.” Since, the now-president has issued Executive Order 14183, restoring the ban.

Biden has publicly shown support for queer icons Lady Gaga and Elton John, where he moved the former Attitude cover star to tears when awarding him the National Humanities Medal in September 2022, for his music and HIV/AIDS advocacy.

The Awards will recognise more than 700 LGBTQ+ political leaders and human rights advocates.

