Girlguiding says trans members must leave by 6 September

Girlguiding has announced that trans girls and young women currently in the organisation will be required to leave by 6 September.

The UK’s largest girl-only youth organisation said existing trans members will be able to remain until that date, after which membership will be restricted to those defined as girls and young women based on biological sex.

The change extends a decision announced in December 2025, when Girlguiding said trans girls would no longer be able to join as new members.

The policy change follows the 2025 Supreme Court ruling on the definition of sex

In its latest update, the organisation said the September deadline is intended to provide time for affected members and their families to prepare. It stated that members can stay “until September 6” to allow time to plan and access support before leaving.

The policy change follows the 2025 Supreme Court ruling on the definition of sex under the Equality Act 2010, which prompted organisations to review how they apply single-sex provisions.

Girlguiding said the decision was taken to ensure it is operating lawfully and in line with its governing documents, which set out eligibility for membership.

The organisation, which supports around 300,000 young people aged four to 18 and is run by approximately 80,000 volunteers, said it had undertaken legal and organisational review before confirming the changes.

“This news will be heartbreaking for the children and volunteer leaders” – Trans+ Solidarity Alliance

As part of the update, Girlguiding also said that any trans women currently volunteering in roles restricted to women will need to move into positions open to all genders by the same 6 September deadline.

In a statement, Trans+ Solidarity Alliance said: “Inclusive organisations being bullied into excluding people against their will is a profound failure of this government to live up to its promises to the trans community.

“This news will be heartbreaking for the children and volunteer leaders that hold Girlguiding together, to fix a problem that doesn’t exist without anti-trans lawfare.”

Girlguiding said it is providing guidance to volunteers and considering how affected members may remain connected to the organisation after the changes come into force.