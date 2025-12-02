Girlguiding bans trans girls from joining Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers

Girlguiding has confirmed that trans girls will no longer be eligible to join its scouting groups, including Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers.

The charity said the change, announced on Tuesday (2 December), was a “difficult decision” made after reviewing its policies following a recent Supreme Court ruling. Girlguiding first opened its groups to trans girls in 2017, under guidance designed to support “all girls and young women”.

“From today, 2 December 2025, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing trans girls and young women will no longer be able to join Girlguiding,” the organisation said in a statement.

Girlguiding says its decision came in response to the Supreme Court’s “biological sex” finding

It said the decision followed “detailed considerations, expert legal advice and input from senior members, young members and our Council”, and came in response to the Supreme Court’s finding that the 2010 Equality Act defines a woman in terms of “biological sex”.

The charity’s updated Equality and Diversity Policy now states that only applicants who are “biologically female” can join. Girlguiding said it believed this change aligns with the Equality Act.

The organisation added that most adult roles, such as unit helpers, district helpers, and administrative positions, remain open to all genders, and it does not expect any volunteers to leave as a result.

“We know that this may be upsetting for members of our community” – the charity said in a statement

“This is a decision we would have preferred not to make, and we know that this may be upsetting for members of our community,” the statement said. It confirmed that trans members would be informed of developments next week.

“Girlguiding believes strongly in our value of inclusion, and we will continue to support young people and adults in marginalised groups,” it continued. “Over the next few months, we will explore opportunities to champion this value and actively support young people who need us.”

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.