G-A-Y Bar hosts gonorrhoea vaccine and DoxyPEP for hundreds in first rollout – with another in days

G-A-Y Bar in London hosted a pop-up sexual health clinic last week and will hold another on 25 September, following its success in offering vaccines and DoxyPEP to hundreds of patrons.

Entitled ‘Vax the Clap’, the event was organised in partnership with 56 Dean Street, an NHS clinic specialising in sexual health and HIV prevention, with around 550 people in attendance.

The clinic offered the Bexsero vaccine, originally developed for meningitis B, which studies suggest may reduce the risk of gonorrhoea by approximately 40%. Two doses are required for full protection.

“Be out and be seen” – Lawrence O’Connell on the importance of getting vaccinated battling stigma surrounding STIs

In addition, health workers prescribed DoxyPEP, a dose of doxycycline taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia and syphilis.

Lawrence O’Connell, a senior nurse at 56 Dean Street, said the initiative aims to make sexual health services more accessible and reduce stigma, encouraging people to “be out and be seen.”

Speaking to BBC News, attendees Andrew and Calum highlighted the importance of such pop-ups for single gay men in London.

Andrew said he was eager to receive the vaccine: “We’re single and we live in London. We may as well be safe.”

Calum added that within the community “there is a focus on HIV”, but less awareness around other STIs, stressing the importance.

Jeremy Joseph, owner of London’s Heaven nightclub, also received his vaccine and urged others to follow his example. “Get yourself to G-A-Y Bar… and you can be vaccinated as well, and I’m trying to be really brave.”

What are the side effects to DoxyPEP?

Though DoxyPEP can cause side effects, the main concern is antibiotic resistance. Writing for Attitude, Dr. Ranj noted: “Common reactions to doxycycline include gastrointestinal discomfort and photosensitivity, which can increase the risk of sunburn.”

On Thursday (25 September), G-A-Y Bar in Soho will host a vaccination session offering DoxyPEP and the Bexsero vaccine from 4pm to 7pm.

Read Dr. Ranj’s full advice on DoxyPEP in his op-ed for Attitude.