Wes Streeting on issues faced by LGBTQ+ patients in NHS – highlighting ‘firsthand’ accounts of trans harassment

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to ensure the safety of LGBTQ+ patients in the NHS after hearing “firsthand” trans harassment accounts.

At the LGBTQ+ NHS Conference yesterday (15 September), Streeting – who is gay – claimed he tore up his prepared speech and rewrote it in the car, opting to hold a Q&A session rather than deliver a set address.

He emphasised that LGBTQ+ people live across the country, not just in major cities, and addressed issues affecting the community in hospitals, including the CASS review, access to gender-affirming care, and the government’s plans to improve services.

Streeting was widely criticised for upholding the Conservative ban on puberty blockers in July 2024 after the NHS stopped the routine prescription of puberty blockers to under-18s in March, following the Cass Review into gender identity services.

Below are the main points from the conference.

Progress on gender identity services

Questions from NHS staff highlighted concerns over waiting times and provision of gender identity services. Streeting acknowledged the challenges, pointing to the ongoing Levy Review and pledged faster progress: “We are making some progress but we need to go a lot further, a lot faster to improve waiting times for gender identity services.”

He also addressed the small number of people who are looking to access that type of healthcare, stressing that while support must be in place, it should be understood in context. “It’s a very small number of people and we need to keep it in that context. I’m not about to embark on a massive new programme, but it’s important that people in that position are supported,” he said.

A new evidence base

Streeting confirmed that Dr Michael Brady’s evidence review would inform government policy, with the potential for a new national action plan on LGBTQ+ health inequalities.

“We’ll use that as the basis for government policy going forward and how we take forward improving healthcare services for LGBTQ+ people of all ages.”

He added that depending on the findings, the outcome could target policy recommendations.

Safety and fear among LGBT+ staff and patients

One concern raised was about fear and hostility fuelled by recent EHRC guidance in the NHS. Streeting said ministers must not ignore the fact that trans people feel less safe in the current political landscape.

“When you’re in government, you don’t get to duck those difficult issues and pretend they don’t exist. We are going to have to work through the practical implications of the Supreme Court ruling and find a way that protects both women’s rights and trans people’s dignity, safety and belonging.”

Highlighting the right-wing protests that happened in the streets of London this weekend, he said, “You see the sorts of scenes that we saw on the streets of London just this weekend. And I don’t think that is the kind of country any of us want to live in… So we’ve got to work through this. We’ve got to do it together.”

On the experiences of trans people in the NHS, he added, “I’ve heard some pretty awful stories from trans people and their parents about how they’ve been treated in the NHS.”

He continued: “But we ought to talk a lot more about the experience of trans people as victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault, because some of it, I have heard firsthand, has been happening in NHS settings.”

CASS review

Streeting faced questions from clinicians about access to gender-affirming care for under-18s. He reiterated his position that decisions should be guided by clinical advice rather than politics. “I can’t and won’t override the advice of clinical leaders… especially when it comes to paediatric medicine. We will look at the evidence base, but I’ve got to follow clinical advice.”

He acknowledged frustrations within the community around the issue but insisted that progress depended on ensuring governance and research were robust.

Rebuilding trust

Streeting admitted that many trans people and their families do not trust the government’s intentions, but insisted his commitment is genuine.

“I do want trans people in our country to know that fundamentally, I’m on their side, that I want them to be able to live their authentic lives and selves. I want them to live with dignity and freedom, independence, quality of life and respect,” he said, highlighting that this is not just his view but the shared view of Kier Starmer’s government.

He added that while disagreements from the public over policies are inevitable, he hoped communities would see the government’s motivation, rather than taking it solely on action.