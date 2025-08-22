Out gay footballer Jakub Jankto announces retirement following ‘very serious injury’

Czech footballer Jakub Jankto has announced his retirement following what he described as a “very serious injury”.

The midfielder left Italian Serie A side Cagliari Calcio at the end of June after his two-year contract expired. But in a candid update to fans, Jankto confirmed he is unable to “continue in [my] football career”.

The former Czech Republic player, who came out as gay in 2023, addressed speculation about his future via his Instagram Story on Thursday (21 August). He explained that he had been inundated with “too many messages” from fans about his player status, despite not featuring in any competitions so far in the 2024-25 season.

“I completely damaged the ligaments in my ankle” – Jakub Jankto on the reason behind his retirement

“Unfortunately, I don’t. The reason is simple,” he began. “I suffered a very serious injury; I completely damaged the ligaments in my ankle.

“I was trying to overcome it, to get through the whole year,” the 29-year-old added.

Transfermarkt, which tracks football transfers and statistics, has since updated his profile to list him as “retired”. According to the site, Jankto missed seven matches last season with an “ankle sprain”.

The footballer also revealed that his decision to step away was not just about fitness, but family. He explained that another “key point” behind his move back to his hometown of Prague was to be closer to his son David, whom he shares with former partner Markéta Ottomanská.

Making history with his sexuality

“I wanted to change this situation because we have just one family and I wanted to be close to my son in Prague, that’s why I decided to move [to] Prague,” he said.

“Thank you to all the people who supported me. I appreciate [it].”

In February 2023, Jankto made history when he came out as gay via an emotional video, becoming the first active senior international men’s footballer to do so. At the time, he said he wanted to live his life “in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love”.

Reflecting on the decision to go public with his sexuality, he later told the BBC that if he could, he would “do it again”, and is proud of the “huge moment” in his life.