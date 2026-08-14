Financial investigation into Nigel Farage resumes after by-election win

The parliamentary standards investigation into Nigel Farage has resumed following his by-election win today (14 August), reappointing him as the MP for Clacton.

Following Farage’s short-term resignation in July 2026, the probe into his financial support and monetary gifts was paused, resulting in a by-election.

The formal investigation was first opened in May 2026, after it emerged that Farage had received an undisclosed £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before announcing he would stand in the 2024 general election.

“Today I will resign as a Member of Parliament for Clacton-on-Sea” – Nigel Farage announcing his resignation

Making the announcement on social media on 7 July, he said: “Today I will resign as a Member of Parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, thereby forcing a by-election, which should happen, I hope, in short order. Now, I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions.”

The by-election was held yesterday (13 August), with the Reform UK leader securing 22,239 votes, while his closest challenger, Count Binface, received 9,455 votes.

Two separate issues are covered by the resumed investigation. One centres on whether Farage should have declared the undisclosed £5 million gift.

The Commons code of conduct states that new MPs “must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election”.

“It’s literally none of your business” – Farage on the £5 million gift he received in 2024

Farage has argued that he did not need to declare the extraordinary monetary gift because he received it before he was elected as the MP for Clacton in July 2024 and was not politically motivated.

“It’s literally none of your business,” Farage said on BBC Breakfast when the investigation was opened. “If I’d given it to charity, the truth is I haven’t, I know what it’s for.”

“I’m very careful and very cautious about these things. I believe it to be a wholly private matter, the standards commissioner may take a different view.”

The second concerns whether he should have declared support from George Cottrell, a friend who was convicted of fraud, including allowing Farage to use one of his London homes and paying for some social media filming in 2024.

What could happen if committee finds Farage should have declared the financial support?

As a result, the committee would consider whether Farage breached the MPs’ rules and if and what sanctions should apply. Penalties could include suspension from the House of Commons which ultimately could cause a petition against him as Clacton MP.

During his time in politics, Farage has spoken, loudly, about his stance on LGBTQ+ rights, using anti-trans rhetoric only exaggerated by his fellow Reform UK party members.

From opposing same-sex marriage in 2014 and defending supporters of so-called conversion practices, to repeatedly attacking trans rights and, most recently, his party’s decision to ban Pride flags from being displayed by its constituent buildings.