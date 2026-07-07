Nigel Farage steps down as MP: What does it mean for Reform UK and his chances of becoming Prime Minister?

Nigel Farage has announced he will resign as a Member of Parliament amid pressure over undeclared gifts, triggering a by-election in Clacton.

Earlier today (7 July), the Reform UK leader issued a cryptic message on social media, writing: “I will make a statement on my future in public life at 2pm.”

At 2pm, Farage spoke at Reform UK’s headquarters in Millbank, London, where he announced that he would resign as MP for Clacton and stand in the resulting by-election.

“Today I will resign as a Member of Parliament for Clacton-on-Sea” – Nigel Farage announces he is standing down

If I lose, they win. If they win, you lose.



If you lose, Britain will forever be broken and nothing will change. We will prevail.



My message to the people of Clacton. 👇 pic.twitter.com/j9LCX2v0Dw — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2026

He said: “Today I will resign as a Member of Parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, thereby forcing a by-election, which should happen, I hope, in short order. Now, I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions.

“This will be a people-versus-the-establishment by-election. It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment, to frankly tell them where to go. And that is why I will be putting my name forward to stand in this by-election.”

“I will fight to win,” said Farage. “I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started. And I would say this to you, the voters of Clacton: if I win, you win. Because if I lose, they win, and we will never, with the two old parties, get the type of fundamental change that we need to fix broken Britain.”

What does this mean for Reform UK?

To clarify, Farage’s resignation as an MP does not mean the end of his tenure as Reform UK leader – a role that has raised serious concern among most, if not all LGBTQ+ people and queer organisations.

A similar example is Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who is not an MP but a Member of the London Assembly, and has led the party since September 2025.

Farage could, therefore, remain leader of Reform UK while contesting the resulting by-election. If re-elected, there would be no constitutional impact on his ability to become Prime Minister.

How will this impact Farage’s political future?

However, if he did not and remained leader of the controversial party, his path to becoming Prime Minister would be far more complex as a former Member of Parliament who no longer had a seat in the House of Commons.

If this were to happen, Farage would end decades of Prime Ministers who were MPs – the last being Archibald Primrose, 5th Earl of Rosebery in 1895.

Polanski made public comment following Farage’s announcement, writing on X: “Nigel Farage is a grifter. He always has been and he’s continuing to grift.”

Farage’s concerning stance on LGBTQ+ rights

“He knew he was heading towards a by-election anyway so has pulled the trigger early. The people Vs the establishment?! Reform are literally part of the establishment.”

During his time in politics, Farage has spoken, loudly, about his stance on LGBTQ+ rights, using anti-trans rhetoric only exaggerated by his fellow Reform UK party members.

From opposing same-sex marriage in 2014 and defending supporters of so-called conversion practices, to repeatedly attacking trans rights and, most recently, his party’s decision to ban Pride flags from being displayed by its constituent buildings – Farage has repeatedly proven that himself, and his party, are a threat to the LGBTQ+ community and the hard earned rights they have fought so fiercely for.