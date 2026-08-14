Big Brother star Zelah Glasson is named LGBT Foundation patron (EXCLUSIVE)

Zelah Glasson has been named a patron of LGBT Foundation.

The former Big Brother housemate and trans advocate joins the charity as it continues to campaign for LGBTQ+ equality while providing health and wellbeing services across the UK.

Glasson became the first trans man to appear on the ITV reboot of Big Brother when he entered the house in 2025. He used his time on the show to speak about his experience as a trans man and the importance of seeing trans people represented in everyday life.

“Stepping into the role of Patron means a huge amount to me” – Zelah Glasson on working with LGBT Foundation

Since leaving the programme, Glasson has continued to use his platform to talk about trans visibility and representation. He is also one of the faces of LGBT Foundation’s Hope Starts Here campaign, which celebrates LGBTQ+ hope and joy.

Speaking about his new role, Glasson said he believes visibility is particularly important for trans men.

“Stepping into the role of Patron means a huge amount to me, particularly because I think it’s so important for me to use my platform to be visible right now as a trans man,” he told Attitude.

“Trans men are often left out of the conversation, while the narrative around trans people is overwhelmingly focused on trans women.”

“I want to use my platform to make LGBTQ+ issues feel impossible to ignore” – Glasson

Glasson said he plans to use his position to highlight LGBT Foundation’s work and encourage his audience to engage with LGBTQ+ organisations.

“I want to use my platform to make LGBTQ+ issues feel impossible to ignore, while also directing people towards practical support,” he said.

The appointment also brings Glasson into the charity’s work alongside chief executive Dr Paul Martin OBE, who has been involved with LGBT Foundation and its predecessor since 1989.

Martin has spent more than three decades working on LGBTQ+ rights and has witnessed major changes in the legal and social landscape during that time.

Glasson attended London Trans+ Pride in July

“When I first came to Manchester in 1989, it was a very different world for LGBTQ+ people,” he said.

Martin recalled campaigning for an equal age of consent for gay men, who were legally required to wait until 21 compared with 16 for heterosexual people. He also pointed to the introduction of employment protections, civil partnerships and equal marriage as major changes achieved through decades of campaigning.

“That progress wasn’t accidental; it was the outcome of continuous lobbying, the building of alliances, and campaigning over many decades,” he said.

The new patron role comes after Glasson attended London Trans+ Pride in July. The event saw an estimated 150,000 people take part, with Glasson among those calling for greater support for trans people.

“There’s so much noise and negativity directed towards trans people” – Glasson

Looking back on this year’s Pride events, Glasson said the hostility surrounding trans people had made visibility feel particularly important.

“There’s so much noise and negativity directed towards trans people, so being surrounded by thousands of people who are saying ‘you belong here’ is incredibly powerful,” he said.

“If I can use my visibility to challenge the idea that trans people are something to be afraid of, while helping people access real support and community, then I’ll be doing what I hope this role can be about.”