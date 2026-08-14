Heated Rivalry season 2 casts Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees and Priyanka

Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees and Priyanka have been announced as joining the cast of Heated Rivalry season 2.

Crave broke the news on social media yesterday (13 August), announcing that the actors will join lead stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the hit gay hockey TV series.

The announcement follows Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie joining the cast of season 2, as production began in Toronto this week.

The cast of Heated Rivalry season 2

Hampshire, known for her role in Schitt’s Creek, will play Vanessa, a lesbian sex shop worker and character from author Rachel Reid’s Tough Guy, part of her Game Changers series.

Ryding, recognised for his role in Young Royals, will play Luca Haas, a Swiss hockey player on the Ottawa Centaurs, captained by Ilya Rozanov (Storrie), whom he has a crush on. The character appears in The Long Game.

Naylor, known for Mile End Kicks, will play Wyatt Hayes, a beginner goaltender for the Ottawa Centaurs, who will star alongside Storrie and Gillespie as Troy Barrett.

Black Mirror actor Jalees, will star as sports agent Farah Jalali, who represents protagonists Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya. She appears in both The Long Game and Heated Rivalry books.

Drag sensation Priyanka will play Tarek, Vanessa’s roommate, who appears in Tough Guy and Heated Rivalry.

What is Heated Rivalry season 2 about?

Heated Rivalry season 2 will be mostly based off Reid’s The Long Game and Role Model book series, picking up roughly 10 years into Shane and Ilya’s relationship.

François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. are also tipped to return after fans and athletes alike praised their on-screen storytelling through their characters Scott and Kip.

Speaking to WWD, the Canadian actor said: “I can tell you that there’s more of Scott, but I can’t tell you in what capacity. There are various things at play.”

It is also expected that the gay hockey series will return for a third season after lead actors Storrie and Williams signed contracts for a three-season deal.

Heated Rivalry season 2 is scheduled for release in April 2027 via Sky in the UK.