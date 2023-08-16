Drag Race UK’s Cheryl Hole and Kitty Scott-Claus respond to Clapham stabbing: ‘You have to be seen as you’

Drag Race UK stars Kitty Scott-Claus and Cheryl Hole have spoken out against the recent stabbings in Clapham saying the community needs to remain “proudly and unashamedly ourselves.”

Two men were stabbed outside the Two Brewers venue on Clapham High Street on Sunday evening (13 August). The Met Police is treating the incident as homophobic.

The victims were taken to hospital and have since been discharged. CCTV footage has also been released of a person of interest.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Kitty said: “I saw online after this awful incident this week, people saying, ‘I’m scared to leave the house’.

“This is why we need to be so positive and so proudly and unashamedly ourselves. You have to be out there; you have to be seen as you. You can’t shy away from this.”

#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?



The image was taken from outside the Two Brewers venue at the time of the homophobic attack in Clapham.



Anyone with any information 📞 police on 101 quote CAD 7198/13Aug.https://t.co/n3PofRvOQa — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) August 15, 2023

Asked whether the community should be fearful to be themselves after the incident, Cheryl said: “Don’t be scared to be who you are. Don’t let these people attack you and think that they can get away with it. No – we come together.”

The Essex queen also added a message of defiance and solidarity. “When things go backwards, we don’t shy away; we stand up, we make our voices and our bodies present.”

“It’s so important to show that we’re everyday people as well” – Kitty

Drag Race UK series 3 runner-up Kitty said that remaining visible is vital in times like these.

“This is why it’s so important to have Cheryl on MasterChef this week – it’s so important to show that we’re everyday people as well. We have the same struggles. Yes, we’re in a wig and a costume. But boil it down and we’re all the same.”

Cheryl added the importance of Pride events become more apparent during times of crisis amid the community.

“We need to have a safe space for people to come together to celebrate who we are, but remind each other that we are here together doing this. Look at the solidarity that’s come out with the Two Brewers. We stand up, we fight and that is exactly why we still have Pride.”

The pair were speaking to Attitude ahead of their upcoming West End Girls Aloud tribute show, Gals Aloud, for an upcoming feature.