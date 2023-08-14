Two men stabbed in homophobic attack on Clapham High Street 

Two men have been taken to hospital after they were stabbed outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at around 10.15pm on Sunday evening.

The Met Police has confirmed it is treating the stabbings as homophobic.

The pair were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The victims, in their 20s and 30s, have since been discharged from hospital.

Police are currently conducting ongoing enquiries to locate and arrest the suspect. No arrests have been made so far.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community.

“I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.”

He went on to add: “We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 basic command units (BCUs) in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

A spokesperson for the Two Brewers said: “We are fully supporting the police in their investigation regarding this unprovoked attack and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We would like to reassure the LGBTQIA+ community that the safety and security of our guests remains our number one priority. Our CCTV has been handed over to the police and enhanced security measures have now been put in place.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote in response to the attack: “This is abhorrent. There is no place for hate in London. It’s a huge relief the victims are out of hospital. My thoughts remain with them & their loved ones.

“If you have any information, please do not stay silent,” he continued.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, @MetCC on Twitter, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Attitude Magazine has contacted Two Brewers for comment.