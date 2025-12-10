DIVA appoints Dr Lady Phyll as executive director: ‘This role is about building power with care’

DIVA Charitable Trust has appointed Dr Lady Phyll as its new executive director, ushering in what many are already calling a bold new era for LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people.

Announced in London on Wednesday (10 December), the move represents a significant moment for lesbian, bisexual, trans women and non-binary communities at a time when visibility, protection and political clarity feel more crucial than ever.

Phyll is widely regarded as one of the UK’s most influential social justice leaders. A Black African woman, human rights advocate and long-time community organiser, her arrival signals a clear commitment to championing marginalised voices, safeguarding lesbian-led spaces and reinforcing an unapologetically trans-inclusive stance.

Lady Phyll brings serious strategic weight to the role

With more than 20 years of leadership across public service, trade unionism, LGBTQIA+ rights and grassroots organising, Phyll brings serious strategic weight to the role. Her background includes work within the Civil Service, senior positions in the PCS union and, notably, her tenure leading Kaleidoscope Trust, where she advanced LGBTQIA+ rights on a global scale.

She is also the co-founder and CEO of UK Black Pride, which she has grown over two decades into Europe’s largest celebration for LGBTQIA+ Black people and people of colour. Alongside her community work, she serves as pro chancellor of the University of Northampton, sits on SKY’s Diversity Advisory Council, is a patron of Micro Rainbow, and acts as an ambassador for the Vagina Museum.

As executive director, Phyll will guide the strategic direction of DIVA Charitable Trust, strengthen governance and lead fundraising. She will also support and protect DIVA magazine, the world’s leading publication for LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people, which has been amplifying queer voices for more than three decades. Her role includes overseeing flagship moments such as Lesbian Visibility Week while ensuring year-round commitment to representation and political storytelling.

Her vision is clear: to build a platform where LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people are not only visible, but valued, resourced and heard across generations and identities.

“Her unwavering commitment to social justice and exemplary leadership align perfectly with our mission” – Marie-Hélène Tyack, DIVA Charitable Trust chair

Marie-Hélène Tyack, chair of the trust, said: “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are thrilled with the appointment of Dr Lady Phyll as the Executive Director of DIVA Charitable Trust. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and exemplary leadership align perfectly with our mission. Under her guidance, we are confident the Trust will make significant strides in empowering the community we serve.”

DIVA editor-in-chief Roxy Bourdillon added: “Having worked closely with Dr Lady Phyll in the past, I am excited about the abundance of experience, expertise and passion that she brings to this pivotal role.”

Phyll will continue as CEO of UK Black Pride following a planned succession process that has introduced two new Co-Deputy CEOs as the organisation enters its 21st year.

Speaking on her appointment, Phyll said: “DIVA has always been more than a magazine, it is a political home, a cultural archive and a living testament to the power of LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people telling our own stories. This role is about building power with care, protecting hard-won spaces, and ensuring our communities are not just seen, but supported and able to thrive.”

In her August 2025 Attitude cover feature, the activist reflected on the very first UK Black Pride – a relatively modest affair that saw three coachloads of people take a day trip to Southend.

“We had Black lesbian women from Manchester, Durham, Bristol, Wales,” Phyll said of that inspiring first event. “We had this absolutely liberating day of people cooking jerk chicken, rum punch and sitting by the sea. As we were walking back to the coach, we were like, ‘This is the start of a Black Pride.’”

