Celine Dion’s sister shares health update as star remains seriously ill after tour cancellation

Celine Dion’s sister Claudette Dion has shared an update on the star’s health after she was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour earlier this year.

Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal last month (via Hello!), Claudette revealed that Celine is being cared for by her other sister Linda in the singer’s Las Vegas mansion as she suffers from the rare condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

“We haven’t found any medications yet, but having hope, I think it’s important,” Claudette said.

“I honestly think she mainly needs rest,” she continued. “She always tries to be the biggest, the strongest. At some point, your heart and your body talk to you.”

She added that their sister Linda “tells me that [Celine] is working so hard. She listens as much as possible to the top researchers on this rare disease.”

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer cancelled the remaining dates of her tour in May, writing on Twitter: “Even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage…”

She originally announced her diagnosis in December, saying at the time: “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

What is Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)?

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare and debilitating neurological condition that affects the muscles and nervous system. Characterised by severe muscle tightness and spasms, SPS can lead to significant disability and reduced mobility.

Symptoms often start in the trunk muscles and can spread to other parts of the body. Treatment involves a combination of medications, physiotherapy, and psychological support to manage symptoms and enhance the quality of life for those affected by this complex and little-understood condition.