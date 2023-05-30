Céline Dion is ‘not giving up’ after cancelling remaining world tour dates

Céline Dion has affirmed she is “not giving up” after cancelling the remaining tour dates for her Courage World Tour.

The ‘To Love You More’ singer announced the news on Thursday (25 May). In a statement that assured fans: “I can’t wait to see you again!”

In December Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)

The condition affects the brain and spinal cord in around one in a million people. It sees people experience painful muscle spasms and increased rigidity in the body.

I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx…

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage,” Dion wrote last week.

The statement also read that “it’s not fair to you [fans] to keep postponing the shows.”

Dion had already completed 52 dates of her Courage World Tour. She also starred in Love Again, a rom-com with Priyanka Chopra.

Anyone with tickets for the remaining shows will be refunded, according to the statement. Dion was due to perform in London on 22 April 2024.

“These spasms affect every aspect of my daily life”

A source close to the ‘That’s the Way It Is’ singer recently told People that: “The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better.”

Revealing her diagnosis in December, Dion also rescheduled some of her tour dates after cancelling others in North America.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said at the time.

Dion also said: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”