Boy George slams Suella Braverman as ‘dangerous’ in row over puberty blockers to trans youth

Suella Braverman has given LGBTQ+ people another reason not to vote Reform UK after sparking an X row with singer Boy George over puberty blockers for trans youth.

The initial debate started when Braverman replied to a Pride in London social media post by the mayor of London Sadiq Khan, where she disgracefully claimed the city was “festooned in the flag that celebrates child mutilation, puberty blockers and blokes using women’s loos”.

George, who has long been an outspoken trans ally, replied to the comment, slating the politician as “misinformed, ignorant and right wing in the most hideously smug manner”.

Boy George votes Labour to counter Reform UK’s harmful anti-LGBTQ+ ideologies

The singer added that her outrageous statement is why he will continue to vote Labour, to counter the rise of Reform UK, which Braverman joined in January 2026 after leaving the Conservative Party.

“It’s not your city and you are dangerously inflating these issues for the benefit of what? Dangerous women,” wrote George.

Reform UK has continued to use anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and, as seen by Braverman’s post and several other Reform UK members, has continued to attempt to roll back Pride and the rights the community has fought so hard for.

Suella Braverman fires back at George

Braverman fought back, blurting: “George, you do not speak for all gay people, as you smugly assume.”

“You can call me whatever stupid names you like, but I will not stop. I will keep calling out and opposing the damaging transgender ideology that has harmed thousands of children and put women’s safety at risk.

“Voting Labour does not make you morally superior. It just means that you support awful things like the outrageous puberty blockers trial, which will see children as young as 10 put on irreversible, life-changing drugs, which can cause infertility, amongst other physical problems,” wrote Braverman.

Braverman’s stance on transgender issues mimics those from the LGB Alliance

She said George’s stance on puberty blockers for trans youth was “shameful”, claiming “many gay, lesbian and bisexual people agree with me.”

Her stance mimics those of the controversial gender-critical views of the LGB Alliance, who assert damaging anti-transgender ideologies.

Like the alliance, she discriminates against the trans community; rather than celebrating the milestones she has previously claimed to support, she continuously segregates the T from the alphabet.

Does Braverman support so-called conversion practices?

Braverman chimed in on so-called conversion practices after the UK government published a draft Bill to ban trans-inclusive conversion practices last month,

In doing so, she supposedly made out she supports the harmful attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I’ve met desperate parents because they tried to protect their children from transgender ideology and puberty blockers,” Braverman wrote to X.

“A conversion therapy ban will criminalise those who love their children” – Braverman supporting conversion practices

“I’ve met families in tears because their adult child regrets their decision and wants to reverse the mastectomy and effects of testosterone on their voice.

“A conversion therapy ban will criminalise those who love their children. Just for loving their children.”

The legislation is still at the draft stage and will face further scrutiny before it can become law.