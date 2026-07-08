Troye Sivan and Leland to release original music for Ryan Murphy’s The Shards

Troye Sivan and longtime collaborator Leland will release original music for The Shards, the upcoming FX drama from Ryan Murphy.

Set to premiere on Disney+ in the UK on 6 August, the series is based on The Shards, the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, and will also feature original songs from rising pop star and cast member Hayes Warner.

Inspired by the show’s 1980s setting, the new music is said to heighten the “suspense, seduction and obsession” at the heart of the psychological thriller.

Sivan and Leland announced their involvement on social media today (8 July).

What is Ryan Murphy’s The Shards about?

Set in Los Angeles, The Shards follows privileged students at an elite prep school whose glamorous lives become increasingly entwined with violence, paranoia and desire.

The story centres on aspiring writer Bret (Igby Rigney), whose life begins to unravel after enigmatic newcomer Robert Mallory (Homer Gere) arrives just as a serial killer known as The Trawler terrorises the city.

Kaia Gerber, Warner, Graham Campbell, Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood and Jordan Roth also feature in the cast.

Who is Leland?

The project reunites Sivan and Leland following a string of acclaimed collaborations, including ‘Rush’, ‘One of Your Girls’, ‘Got Me Started’ and ‘Talk Talk’ with Charli xcx.

Leland has also written for artists including Ariana Grande, BTS, Selena Gomez and Cher, while serving as a songwriter and producer across more than 25 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Shards premieres with two episodes on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday 6 August.