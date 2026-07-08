WorldPride Amsterdam announces performances by international stars Billy Porter, Beth Ditto and Olly Alexander

WorldPride Amsterdam runs from 25 July to 8 August and within its extensive programme are three evenings of music at the city’s iconic park, Museumplein. The concert series brings together artists from a wide range of genres and backgrounds, each contributing in their own unique way to the message of WorldPride: a world where everyone is free to be themselves.

International line-up

The Unity Concert kicks things off on Tuesday 4 August with featuring performances by Beth Ditto (The Gossip), Billy Porter (Pose), Gustaph, and many other Dutch and international artists, accompanied by the New Amsterdam Orchestra.

Bimini (Image: Provided)

On Thursday 6 August, Museumplein transforms into one giant dance floor during the Wedding Party XXL. With techno sensation KI/KI, queer icons Bimini and Billy Porter, and the legendary Vengaboys, the evening promises to be filled with energy, love and celebration.

The Blessed Madonna (Image: Provided)

The official closing of WorldPride Amsterdam takes place on Saturday 8 August with the Closing Concert. Olly Alexander (Years & Years), The Blessed Madonna and Lion Babe, among many others, will take to the stage for a spectacular finale to two unforgettable weeks of WorldPride Amsterdam.

WorldPride Amsterdam (Image: Provided)

Hosts

The three concert evenings will also be hosted by well-known personalities from the Dutch and international queer community.

The Unity Concert on Tuesday will be hosted by Conchita Wurst and Envy Peru. On Thursday, Jurre Geluk and Sylvana Simons will guide audiences through the Wedding Party XXL. The Closing Concert on Saturday will be hosted by Amber Vineyard and Janey Jacke, who will lead the celebrations as WorldPride Amsterdam comes to a festive close.

Hosts Conchita Wurst and Envy Peru (Image: Provided)

Full programme and tickets

In addition to the headline acts, many more artists will perform across all three concert days. The full daily line-ups, practical information and tickets are available at pride.amsterdam.

From 25 July to 8 August, Amsterdam will host WorldPride, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world to celebrate diversity, freedom and love. The concerts at Museumplein will be among the highlights of this historic edition of WorldPride.

Win a trip to WorldPride

We’re giving away a luxury weekend at WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 in partnership with Booking.com and Eurostar, travelling out on Friday 31 July and returning on Sunday 2 August. That puts you in the city for the biggest weekend of the fortnight, including the world-famous Canal Parade on Saturday 1 August, when around 80 decorated boats sail through Amsterdam’s canals in the only Pride parade of its kind on water.

Amsterdam is hosting WorldPride 2026 (Image: Unsplash)

The prize covers return travel on Eurostar Premier, a stay at Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, a five-star hotel set in a former royal palace in the heart of the city, moments from the canals and the main WorldPride sites; and VIP access to the Canal Parade itself.

To be in with a chance of winning, fill in your details on the link below.

The competition closes on Friday 17 July 2026, when one winner will be selected at random. The winner and their guest must be available to travel from London on Friday 31 July 2026, returning on Sunday 2 August 2026. Entrants must be 18 or over and UK residents.