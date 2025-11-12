Who is Rob Jetten’s fiancé Nicolás Keenan, the hot Olympian set to marry the Netherlands’s next prime minister?

Amid Rob Jetten‘s political win last month, securing the Dutch election and positioning him to become the youngest and first publicly gay prime minister of the Netherlands, his public relationship with his Olympic fiancé has taken the internet by storm.

At 38 years old, the youngest leader to represent the Democrats 66 party, Jetten is engaged to Nicolás Keenan, a 28-year-old Argentine field hockey player and two-time Olympian.

Born in Buenos Aires, Keenan spent part of his childhood in Spain and Italy, where he trained in youth hockey at Club Egara and later represented Argentina at the junior level.

When did Nicolás Keenan move to the Netherlands?

After the 2016 Junior World Cup, he moved to the Netherlands and joined Hoofdklasse club Klein Zwitserland, where he began his senior club career in 2017, eventually reaching Olympic-level performance.

After winning gold at the 2019 Pan American Games, Keenan was selected for Argentina’s Olympic squad, competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and playing for Los Leones at the Games.

Set to wed Jetten, Keenan announced their engagement on Instagram during the 2024 Paris Olympics: “Soon we will be Mr & Mr,” he captioned the post.

Where did Rob Jetten’s and Nicolás Keenan’s romance begin?

The two men met in The Hague, where Keenan has played for top-flight professional club HC Klein Zwitserland since 2017, and Jetten has served in the Dutch parliament.

“We happened to live close to each other – that’s how we bumped into each other. And now we’ve been together for two and a half years,” Jetten told De Telegraaf.

Keenan publicly came out as bisexual after his first Olympics. “I played one Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) when I wasn’t openly homosexual and another (Paris 2024) when I was. I can tell you that I enjoyed the second much more,” he told GENTE.

“Dear Nico, thank you for your unconditional support… I cannot do this without you” – Rob Jetten to fiance Kennan winning the Dutch election

Keenan has shown unwavering support for Jetten, standing proudly by his side during the campaign and celebrating his recent political success.

Jetten posted on Instagram thanking his partner: “Dear Nico, thank you for your unconditional support… I cannot do this without you,” to which Keenan replied: “Love you, Mr. Jetten.”

Despite being a professional athlete, Keenan has a huge online following on TikTok and Instagram, where he posts holiday pictures, sporting updates, and glimpses into his and Jetten’s Red, White & Royal Blue-like relationship to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

The handsome couple are reportedly planning a wedding in summer 2026, and with Jetten set to become Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Keenan is likely to become the spouse of the country’s first openly gay Prime Minister.