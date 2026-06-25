UK government publishes draft Bill to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices

The UK government has published draft legislation that would ban conversion practices targeting LGBTQ+ people.

If passed, the Bill would make attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity illegal across England and Wales, following years of campaigning by LGBTQ+, faith and human rights groups.

The move comes eight years after the government first pledged to outlaw conversion practices in its 2018 LGBT Action Plan under former prime minister Theresa May. Since then, multiple governments have promised legislation, but campaigners have repeatedly criticised delays.

“This Bill sends a clear message to LGBTQ+ people that they don’t have to change who they are” – Stonewall CEO Simon Blake on the announcement

The publication of the draft Bill follows a commitment made in this year’s King’s Speech, when ministers promised to introduce a trans-inclusive ban.

Welcoming the announcement, Stonewall CEO Simon Blake said: “This Bill sends a clear message to LGBTQ+ people that they don’t have to change who they are.”

Blake described the legislation as an “historic and long overdue step forward” and said Stonewall would scrutinise the draft to ensure there are no loopholes that could allow conversion practices to continue.

Saba Ali, chair of the Ban Conversion Practices Coalition, called the publication of the Bill a “very special day” after years of “campaigning, repeated delays and broken promises from successive governments.”

The legislation is still at the draft stage and will face further scrutiny before it can become law

“I am really pleased to see that the draft legislation includes protection for abuse based on gender identity as well as sexual orientation,” Ali said. “A ban that leaves trans people out is not a ban at all.”

The coalition said it would work with parliamentarians and sector organisations to review the legislation before it progresses through Parliament.

Ian, who survived conversion practices, said the experience “wrecked my self-confidence” and had a lasting impact on his mental health.

“Today’s announcement feels like a moment of justice,” he said. “I am glad the Government have finally taken action to ban these harmful practices.”

The legislation is still at the draft stage and will face further scrutiny before it can become law.