BBC criticised for casting Apprentice star Thomas Skinner on Strictly despite Trump praise and JD Vance meeting

The BBC has been criticised after announcing 2019 Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner as a contestant in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Skinner, a Donald Trump and JD Vance supporter, is set to join a diverse cast including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix and Ellie Goldstein – the first model with Down syndrome to grace a British Vogue cover – when the show returns in September.

So, it came as a surprise to many when he was confirmed last Thursday (14 August) in a post on the BBC Press Office’s X account.

Trans journalist India Willoughby reacted sharply, tweeting, “Someone has hacked your account.”

“Thomas Skinner should not be a part of the show, full stop” – X user on his Strictly signing

Others took a more sarcastic approach. “April Fools was 134 days ago…” wrote another.

Much of the controversy centres on Skinner’s recent meeting with US vice president JD Vance, who has attracted criticism for posts targeting the trans community. One user said, “Meeting JD Vance and then getting announced for Strictly two days later,” after Skinner, himself, called the encounter “once-in-a-lifetime”. He has also previously posted a selfie wearing a MAGA hat.

Fans pointed to Skinner’s political leanings. “Someone tell Strictly that being controversial isn’t cute, and platforming someone like Thomas Skinner at ANY time, but even more so in the current political climate, is inappropriate and dangerous,” a further comment read.

Another added: “It’s really not that hard for Strictly to do their research and know that Thomas Skinner should not be a part of the show, full stop.

“I love Trump” – Thomas Skinner on the US president’s 2024 run

Skinner has courted controversy before. In November 2024, he publicly declared his support for former US president Trump, writing on X: “I love Trump I think he is brilliant, that’s my opinion. I think it’s good he is back in charge, it will be good for the UK economy,” responding to criticism from Labour MP David Lammy.

Trump’s record on LGBTQ+ issues has been widely documented. GLAAD’s tracker shows over 320 attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, including the removal of the 988 suicide and crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth and the targeting of key HIV prevention and treatment programmes.

Despite the backlash, Skinner will be on the Strictly dance floor in just a matter of weeks, competing against Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, former England rugby union player Chris Robshaw, YouTuber George Clarke, EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, Love Island star Dani Dyer, actress Alex Kingston, Dutch football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and former Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who joined Gladiators in 2023.

Attitude has contacted the BBC for comment.