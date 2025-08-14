La Voix joins the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing line up: Full list of this year’s lineup

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix has been announced as one of the final contestants to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up coming to our TV screens autumn 2025.

La Voix is no stranger to our TV screens. Out of drag as Christopher Dennis, she has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, reaching the semi-finals, and has also competed on Queen of the Universe.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “I’ve performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.”

Wondering who is going to be on Strictly 2025? Here’s the full confirmed list so far.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast

La Voix

Drag performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix is making herstory as the first drag artist to compete in the main Strictly Come Dancing series. Another Drag Race star, Tayce, who appeared in season 2 in 2021, became the first drag queen on the show during its Christmas special last year.

Chris Robshaw

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is swapping the pitch for the dancefloor as he joins Strictly Come Dancing 2025. Known as an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, Robshaw has used his platform to champion inclusion in sport, including marching at Pride in London, now he’s ready to bring that same spirit to the ballroom, from scrum to samba.

Ellie Goldstein

Trailblazing model, actress, advocate and now the first contestant with Down syndrome to compete in the main show. Goldstein was the first model with down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue… we cannot wait to see her work the strictly cameras.

Balvinder Sopal

EastEnders actress known for her role as Suki Panesar, Balvinder Sopel will be swapping The Queen Vic’s wooden floorboards for the strictly ballroom this autumn. Her EastEnders storyline involves a same-sex relationship, will we see some of that LGBTQ+ flair on the dancfeloor?

George Clarke

YouTuber, podcaster and social media star, George Clarke’s screen-time will definitely be lowered as he waltzes into the training room. Though not LGBTQ+ himself, Clarke is a vocal and genuine ally, hosting his podcast The Useless Hotline with Content Creator Max Balegde.

Thomas Skinner

Also joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast is TV personality and businessman Thomas Skinner, with the show’s social team promising he’ll be “bringing some BOSH to the Ballroom.” Best known for his appearance on The Apprentice in 2019, where he made it to week nine. The question is will he do as well on the dance floor as he did the boardroom and make it to Blackpool?

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is lacing up for a whole new kind of footwork. The former Chelsea and Netherlands striker known for his goal-scoring skills, will be digging his studs into the dance floor this autumn.

Vicky Patterson

Reality TV royalty Vicky Pattison is set to bring her charm and quick wit and Geordie fire to the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 ballroom. The former Geordie Shore star and I’m a Celebrity winner is no stranger to a crown, we cannot wait to see her swap her jungle get up for a sequin leotard.

Dani Dyer

Love Island winner, TV personality and Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani will most definitely bring the heat to the dance floor. Winning the dating show in 2018, does she have what it takes to take home the Strictly glitter ball?

Alex Kingston

Doctor Who and ER star Alex Kingston will be bringing out of space realness to Strictly Come Dancing 2025. As well as playing the Doctors wife River Song, she ruled the halls of ER for eight fabulous years — snatching a SAG Award along the way. Halloween week should give us Tardis realness.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Olympic sprinter and Gladiators star he is bringing the muscle to this years series. No doubt we’ll see some incredible lifts from him and his dance partner this season.