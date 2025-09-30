Adult film star Austin Wolf sentenced to 19 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

Former gay adult film star Austin Wolf was sentenced to prison on two counts of child sexual exploitation yesterday (29 September).

The pornographic actor, whose birth name was Justin Heath Smith, was an award-winning escort before venturing into the world of pornography. He was arrested in June 2024 for distributing videos featuring child sexual abuse.

A year later, he pleaded guilty to “enticing” a minor to engage in a sex act.

Federal prosecutors announced this week that Smith was sentenced to 19 years in prison, along with 10 years of supervised release and a $40,000 (£29,758) fine, by US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.

“Every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets” – US Attorney Jay Clayton on Austin Wolf’s prison sentence

US Attorney Jay Clayton said in a government announcement: “Justin Heath Smith’s crimes against children are horrible.”

Clayton continued, emphasising the severity of his crimes: “He targeted kids as young as seven, and every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets for as long as possible and never again near our children.”

“The women and men of our Office, and our law enforcement partners, are laser-focused on ridding our streets of those who sexually exploit our children. The message to predators from our Office is clear: there is no place for you in New York other than prison.”

The Southern District of New York attorney praised the “outstanding” investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in uncovering Smith’s crimes.

What crimes did Austin Wolf commit?

According to court documents, Smith tried to make arrangements to sexually abuse a nine-year-old child and a 14-year-old child.

It was also reported that Smith communicated with a 15-year-old. After the minor disclosed his age, the 44-year-old asked the minor for sexually explicit materials.

Before his arrest last year, Smith arranged to meet with a person who claimed to be the parent of a seven-year-old child and offered him to Smith for sexual acts.

His conviction carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The convicted sex offender won several adult content awards, including a GayVN Award, two Pornhub Awards, two Grabby Awards and two Str8UpGayPorn Awards.