Attitude took home two prizes at the annual British Society of Magazine Editors Awards, held last night (26 November) at the Rosewood London.

The DEI Leadership Award went to Attitude Editor-in-Chief Cliff Joannou. In its statement on the winning entry, the BSME said: “The editor’s commitment to DEI thoroughly impressed all of the judges. In a lifetime of renewed hostility towards LGBTQ+ people, they have made space for a range of voices in areas where mainstream coverage too often becomes reductive or hostile.”

“It might be my name on the award, but it’s a team win for Attitude” – Attitude Editor-in-Chief Cliff Joannou

During the entry process, Attitude presented its three annual tentpole moments to the BSME judges for consideration: the Attitude Pride Awards, the Attitude Awards and the Attitude 101. Alongside this, were editorial examples, including an interview with the first publicly gay Qatari connecting America’s rollback of LGBTQ+ protections with the realities of life under criminalisation, and Black in Porn, which examined the intersection of race, stereotyping, desire and autonomy through voices from within the industry. Attitude’s ongoing Real Bodies franchise challenges narrow ideas of whose bodies deserve visibility, making representation sustained rather than occasional.

Joannou said: “It might be my name on the actual award, but it’s a team win for Attitude. It’s a privilege to work with a group of people that are so passionate in the belief that uplifting other voices is the right way forward.

“Attitude was founded in 1994 to challenge society and explore culture. That remains our mission today. When there’s a fork in the road, the best path to take often isn’t necessarily the easiest, but it will inevitably lead to a more empowering result. That means actively seeking out representation when it doesn’t present itself. There’s a whole world of stories out there, and we become richer as individuals when we go looking for them.”

“An impressive lively take on a digital exclusive” – the BSME judges said of Attitude Uncut

The BSME Awards Best Launch Award went to Attitude Uncut – Attitude’s digital first little brother title – which launched exclusively on Apple News+ and the Attitude Magazine app a year ago today, 27 November 2025.

The judges said of Attitude Uncut: “An impressive lively take on a digital exclusive with a selection of beautifully crafted images and fun, forward-looking features. We can’t wait to see more.”

“We are thrilled by this industry recognition of Uncut” – Attitude Uncut’s Editor Jamie Tabberer

Tabberer said of the win: “We are thrilled by this industry recognition of Uncut, a publication born of the success of Attitude’s print magazine on Apple News+, and inspired by the tradition of print supplements in newspapers and magazines – but rather than just random batches of content or specials, we decided to package it up as a distinct brand; a sort of older – and yet somehow also younger! – brother title to Attitude.

“The digital-first publication, available on Apple News+ and the Attitude app, is intended as a platform for deep reading about LGBTQ people, culture and issues, offering in-depth, long-read journalism. Themes so far have included the Kink, Photography and New Masculinity; celebrity interviews have included Sir lan McKellen, Kylie Minogue, Alexander Skarsgård, Billie Eilish and Laverne Cox. It is almost a year to the day that the first issue was released and we’re very excited to see where it goes in its second year.”