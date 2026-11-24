Forget the novelty socks and itchy jumpers. This year, we’re taking a more tantalising approach to gifting with a little something for those who’ve earned their spot on the naughty list.

Whether you’re looking to introduce something new to the bedroom, surprise a lover or indulge in some much needed self-love, there’s no shortage of ways to put please on the Christmas agenda.

From discreet delights to more adventurous additions to your bedside drawer, we’ve rounded up six sexual wellness gifts worth getting excited about. Just don’t unwrap them in front of the family.

Satisfyer Ring Stroker masturbator by Ann Summers, £50 (Image: Provided)

Sleek, compact and travel-friendly, this vibrator packs a punch with three powerful motors and 12 vibration settings for intense stimulation, wherever the holidays take you.

NYE Trunk by ES Collection, £28 (Image: Provided)

Why should your party outfit have all the sparkle? Inspired by the effervescence of champagne, this seductive underwear pairs semi-transparent fabric with shimmering gold metallic threads. Consider it festive dressing for when the clothes come off.

XTRA Small Dildo Series IV 9-pack by Mr. Hankey’s Toys, £320 (Image: Provided)

Variety is the spice of life, which is why this set brings together nine of Mr. Hankey’s best-selling dildos. Crafted from premium silicone, the selection spans beginner-friendly sizes of XG Chase, Wade Wolfgar and Boy9 to fantasy favourites like Siswet’s Tentacle and Kitsune’s Knot. Consider it a playful way to get acquainted with different shapes and sizes before finding your perfect fit.

Couple’s advent calendar (24 days) by Lovehoney, £119 (Image: Provided)

Everyone loves an advent calendar, but for those bored of the usual festive treats, Lovehoney comes to the rescue. Packed with nearly £500 worth of sexual wellness goodies, it’s a playful invitation to explore your desires together and discover what makes your partner tick.

Intimate Hair Removal Cream 100ml by RAW4MEN, £19.99 (Image: Provided)



Make light work of getting silky smooth for those not-so-silent nights with this easy-to-apply, British-made hair removal cream. Infused with citrus oil for a refreshing scent and jojoba oil to nourish the skin, the formula delivers an instant cooling sensation. A little luxury for your festive grooming routine.

Natural CBD-infused personal lubricant by HOILY, £30 (Image: Provided)

Infused with 750 mg of pure CBD isolate and free from added fragrance, this oil-based lubricant is formulated to nourish and hydrate the skin for maximum comfort.