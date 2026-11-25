The influencers who filmed TikTok videos at 10 Downing Street have spoken out after coming under fire for “insulting” the office.

Max Balegde and Luke Hamnett were among the content creators invited to 10 Downing Street as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham‘s strategy to reach younger voters through social media influencers.

Both creators filmed TikTok videos during their visit. Hamnett shared a video of himself dancing around No. 10 to ‘More, More, More’ by Andrea True Connection, which has since amassed nearly one million views on TikTok.

Max Balegde films TikTok outside 10 Downing Street

Balegde, meanwhile, filmed a video outside the famous black door of No. 10, miming along to a viral TikTok sound featuring the words: “bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nugget” while saluting.

Hamnett also recorded a podcast interview with the Prime Minister, during which Burnham said politics had gone “way too far” over anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

The visit sparked criticism of both the Prime Minister and the influencers. Burnham faced backlash over his decision to prioritise an interview with a podcaster over a journalist, as well as his decision to invite the content creators to Downing Street.

Influencers come under fire for 10 Downing Street videos

Meanwhile, Balegde and Hamnett came under fire for their TikTok videos, with critics accusing them of making a mockery of the historic office.

Members of the public have labelled the TikTok videos “inappropriate”, “degrading” and, in some cases, “insulting”. Others, however, described them as a “light bit of fun” and defended both Balegde and Hamnett.

Now, both influencers have spoken out.

Balegde defends his TikTok

Posting on his Instagram Story, Balegde insisted his video was intended as a light-hearted joke and was not meant to cause offence.

He said he had been invited to an event at 10 Downing Street alongside several other content creators, adding that no cameras were allowed inside the building.

Balegde explained that he filmed the TikTok trend “at the last moment possible as we left”, saying his content was “always meant to be light hearted and funny”.

He blamed “right-wing” commentators for putting a negative spin on the video, saying: “The video was posted 3 weeks ago, and nobody had ANY issue with it until right wing commentators tried to put a horrific and offensive spin on the light hearted video yesterday, in order to attack the prime minister by using me.”

“I think the idea that a trending TikTok audio could ‘degrade number 10’ whilst the same groups of people attacking me supported a prime minister that had lock down parties is really quite telling,” he added, taking aim at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties at No. 10 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luke Hamnett defends podcast with the Prime Minister

Hamnett has also spoken out, explaining that his visit to Downing Street was not part of a creators’ party, but rather a solo podcast interview with the Prime Minister in October.

Hamnett wrote to his Instagram Story that the podcast covered a range of personal topics, including the cost of living crisis, growing up on a council estate, his mother’s recent cancer recovery, the LGBTQ+ community and his ADHD. He claimed these discussions were largely overlooked in the media coverage.

Addressing his TikTok dance video, Hamnett said it was “simply a minute of fun” intended to promote the podcast and bring some light-hearted festive joy.

“I believe, politics and those behind it can have lighter moments along with the very important and harder topics that exist for so many, including me,” he added.