“I never took my top off on Hollyoaks – now, I feel sexy for the first time,” says James Sutton, who, over the last year, has overhauled his life – and body – with staggering results.

“The sex-positivity, the body-positivity – it’s a byproduct, almost, of all the things I’m doing,” says the 43-year-old, whose algorithm-ready physical transformation has lit up OnlyFans since he joined in April.

But it’s not just pics of him in his pants that reengaged generations of gay men who had crushes on John Paul McQueen, the Hollyoaks character he played sporadically for 20 years before leaving the Channel 4 soap in April – a role that changed lives.

“Men are like, ‘I came out watching John Paul in my living room with my nan; now me and my husband have just adopted two children!’” he laughs. “To be able to plot their lives back to my character – actors dream of having that impact. It’s a blessing.”

Just as resonant is his openness about the challenges he has faced in life, including a “really unnerving” period from 2021-2024. The star proudly calls psychotherapy “a gamechanger” and says he’s “always been aware of my mental health – but the older I got, the poorer my choices: with alcohol, substances, bad diet, no exercise, all of these things. The breakdown of my marriage [in 2023] brought all that to the forefront.

“I was like, I need to start addressing everything now. There’s a difficulty in that. I know your readers will resonate – it can feel incredibly heavy, as there are so many things to fix. You can’t fix them all at once. You think, ‘I can’t find a way out.’ The way I found was to break it down into tiny promises to myself; stacking tiny promises every single day. That, the psychotherapy and the talking, were the best things.”

“The pendulum’s swung to a sexier James” – James Sutton

The Male Mind Matters podcaster now speaks tirelessly about self-discipline at speaking gigs: not least men’s groups up and down the country. “One in Liverpool last week, Birmingham next week, another in Stafford,” he explains.

“Once we’re over ‘Aren’t you from Hollyoaks?’, there’s this lovely moment where I get to share and be honest about how I’m feeling. If anyone wants to ask me questions [they can], but I’m also there as I want to listen, to encourage men to be vulnerable, find that strength. That’s a huge part of what modern masculinity looks like for me.”

Here the star reflects on his Hollyoaks legacy – from how his male rape storyline “changed government policy” to how his experience of associative homophobia turbocharged his LGBTQ allyship – while also sharing all the details of his OnlyFans pivot and his perspective on changing tides of masculinity. Brace yourselves for a truly fascinating and healing conversation!

To read the rest of this article, and see James’s shoot in full, check out Attitude Uncut: The New Masculinity issue, out now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.