Romeo Beckham has revealed he is a “massive fan” of Call Me by Your Name.

The budding actor discussed his favourite films in an interview with French publication AlloCiné while promoting his new film, Forty Love.

“I’m a massive fan of Call Me by Your Name,” Romeo said, adding that he thought the film was “visually a bit similar” to his new project.

“He’s one of my favourite actors, if not my favourite, so, yeah, it was amazing to me” – Romeo Beckham on meeting Timothée Chalamet

“It’s one I always come back to,” he added.

David and Victoria Beckham‘s middle son also revealed that he had met the film’s lead, Timothée Chalamet, over the summer, adding, “He’s one of my favourite actors, if not my favourite, so, yeah, it was amazing to me.”

Released in 2017, Call Me by Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, follows 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) as he develops a romantic relationship with Oliver (Armie Hammer), an American graduate student staying with his family in Italy.

The film received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet, who was 22 at the time.

“I’m grateful I’ve had this opportunity come up for me” – Beckham on starring in Forty Love

Beckham is currently making his acting debut in Forty Love, directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

Speaking about his move into acting, he said: “I’ve always been a massive fan of cinema and I’ve always wanted to get involved in some way at some point in my life.

“I’m grateful I’ve had this opportunity come up for me, and I just worked hard to use the opportunity and enjoy it, and enjoy this moment.”

What is Forty Love about?

Forty Love follows rising tennis star Sacha Gallo, played by Kircher, who is determined to win his first major title in Paris.

Having spent years training under the watchful eye of his father, Sacha’s carefully controlled world is disrupted by the arrival of a charismatic new rival, played by Beckham.

As the pair face off on the court, their competitive relationship appears to give way to romantic feelings, with the film exploring the intersection of sporting ambition, rivalry and desire.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Sacha finds himself facing an opponent of an entirely different nature: love.

The synopsis describes it as “a force as exhilarating as it is destabilising – and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court”.

Forty Love is currently showing in French cinemas.