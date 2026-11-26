Gerontophilia is the subject of a new LGBTQ+ short film starring Jason Watkins… but what does it actually mean?

Titled Geronto, the 18-minute film, directed by Mark Pluck, explores an intimate encounter between two men from different generations, examining the complexities of relationships with a significant age difference.

Ahead of its screenings on the international festival circuit, the film has drawn attention not only for its lead performances, but also for tackling a theme rarely explored with nuance on screen.

What is gerontophilia and what causes it?

The Collins English Dictionary defines gerontophilia (sometimes called gerophilia) as “sexual attraction towards old people”. The word combines the Greek geron (elder) and philia (love or affection).

In psychology, it usually refers to a consistent preference for significantly older partners, rather than someone a few years somebody’s senior. There is no strict cutoff age, though studies typically set the benchmark at 60 and up.

Science has no concrete answer for what causes gerontophilia. People are drawn to older partners for all kinds of personal reasons. Some like how they look, while others appreciate the confidence, maturity, life experience, or emotional stability that often comes with age.

What is Geronto about?

Written by Christopher Sherwood and directed by Mark Pluck, Geronto stars Watkins and Noah Valentine as two men credited simply as Older (in his 60s) and Younger (in his 20s).

Set in 2009, the two meet at a London pub. What starts as a casual hookup turns into something much heavier after a misunderstanding in a nearby hotel room. Older has spent most of his life in the closet and is only now acting on his attraction to men – something further complicated as his wife’s memory is beginning to deteriorate.

Sherwood based the script on his own life and his attraction to older men.

The film has already been selected for the 2026 BFI London Film Festival and PÖFF Shorts at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, featuring an original score by Faithless member Sister Bliss.

Read next: ‘Age gap relationships remain a target for the most harmful stereotypes about gay men – I should know, I’m in one’