Kieron Moore has been recognised for his performance in Blue Film, winning an Attitude-sponsored award at the 2026 Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

The actor took home Best Performance in a Male Role in a Feature Film for playing Aaron Eagle, a gay financial dominator and cam performer, in Elliot Tuttle’s 2025 drama.

His award was presented at the festival’s Closing Credits event at Cineworld Cardiff on Thursday 26 November, with the jury singling out Moore’s ability to bring emotional depth to an extremely complex character.

“Kieron’s performance was captivating and he brought an extremely difficult subject and played it with such nuance” – the 2026 Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival jury

“Even though having an extremely complex character, he got to transmit all of it, understanding the character instead of judging it and making us understand better his evolution and internal journeys,” the jury said.

They continued: “Kieron’s performance was captivating and he brought an extremely difficult subject and played it with such nuance. It felt really captivating like watching a young boy in a man’s body, it felt emotionally raw.”

Moore previously spoke to Attitude for our May/June 2026 cover feature about taking on the challenging role, describing Blue Film as “the best acting experience I’ve ever had”.

The film sees Aaron’s carefully constructed confidence begin to unravel when he discovers that a client who has booked him for the night is Hank, his former high school teacher, played by Reed Birney. Hank is also a convicted child sex offender, and the pair are forced to confront a deeply disturbing shared history.

Speaking about the character, Moore told Attitude: “There’s so much reality in [Aaron]. It’s like I say to everyone: yeah, the topic is scary. People will turn their face before giving it a chance. But the truth is, I was scared to watch someone else do it because I knew there was so much in me I was willing to explore.”

Moore’s Iris Prize win comes in a landmark year for the Cardiff-based festival

He reflected on the relationship between masculinity, humiliation and the way people engage with their own insecurities, suggesting that some people seek to be diminished rather than uplifted.

Moore’s Iris Prize win comes in a landmark year for the Cardiff-based festival, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2026.

The Closing Credits event marked the end of this year’s festival, bringing together filmmakers, guests and supporters to reflect on two decades of LGBTQ+ storytelling. It also featured the premiere of a podcast produced by Media and Production students from the University of South Wales, featuring interviews with this year’s winners, jury members and festival guests.