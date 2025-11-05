Attitude photograph spotlighting the April UK Supreme Court trans ruling shortlisted for prestigious award

An Attitude photograph spotlighting transgender rights amid the April UK Supreme Court ruling has been shortlisted for the prestigious Portrait of Britain award.

Reflecting the defining social movements of 2025 – from trans rights protests to Palestinian solidarity marches and Pride celebrations – the image by Zula Rabikowska captures the politically charged year that the trans community has sadly faced.

Taken during a mass demonstration in April following the Supreme Court’s ruling defining “woman” in UK law as biological, the portrait shows the strength and unity of those standing for trans equality in central London.

“Serenity, compassion and resilience of the people” – states British Journal of Photography on the Attitude photograph

Attitude photograph shortlisted for Portrait of Britain award (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

According to the British Journal of Photography, the nominated image highlights “the serenity, compassion and resilience of the people that were fighting for themselves and others on a day that showed us the best of Britain.”

As per Attitude’s Dale Fox, who reported on the event, he said: “The atmosphere was both loud and peaceful, with crowds joining in chants and looking out for one another.”

He added: “At times it was emotional, but the feeling was one of strength and defiance in the face of adversity.”

The protest following the April Supreme Court ruling drew over 20,000 people

During the powerful show of trans solidarity, protesters called out public figures including JK Rowling and Health Secretary Wes Streeting for their trans-exclusive views.

Estimated by organisers to have drawn more than 20,000 people within 48 hours of the Supreme Court’s announcement, the images from the day capture the sheer love and support for the trans community.

The controversial decision by the UK’s highest court means a trans woman could be denied access to women’s spaces such as toilets and changing rooms – though the exact guidance is still being finalised.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is yet to finalise specific updated guidance on the ruling

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is continuing to update its guidance to reflect how the ruling should be applied in practice, with publication expected in the coming weeks.

Winning images will be exhibited on JCDecaux digital screens across the UK for one month. as well as the 200 shortlisted images will be featured in the Portrait of Britain book.

The exhibition of winning portraits begins in January each year.